Here’s all you need to know about the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, including how much entry to the Royal Armouries costs and what parking facilities it has.

The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds is the ideal activity for a day out in the city.

In a new video, we take a look at what you can see and do at the Royal Armouries Museum, and speak to a living history officer at the museum, Andy Deane.

Andy said: “When you go to a glass case and you look at a sword or an armour, the more you look, the more you see, so my eye gets turned almost every time I walk through the gallery. I've been walking through the galleries nearly 30 years so to have something beautiful and new to see every time is a wonderful place to live and work.”

How much does it cost to go to the Royal Armouries Leeds?

Entry to the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds is free. All galleries, daily live shows, and combat demonstrations are also free. However, charges may apply for special events and exhibitions.

Is parking free at Royal Armouries Leeds?

No, a car park on Armouries Drive, next to the Royal Armouries Museum is operated CitiPark and their charges are:

Up to 1 hour £2.50

Up to 2 hours £4.50

Up to 3 hours £5.50

Up to 4 hours £6.50

Up to 5 hours £7.50

Up to 6 hours £8.50

Up to 7 hours £9.50

Up to 12 hours £10.50

Up to 24 hours £13.00

Weekend ticket, from Friday 12pm to Monday 12pm, £20.00.

There are five free parking spaces for Blue Badge holders opposite the Holiday Inn, approximately 100 metres from the museum’s entrance.

Is the Royal Armouries worth visiting?

The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds has one of the largest collections of arms and armour in the world with over 4,500 objects from the ancient world to the modern day.

The museum holds free, live combat demonstrations every day. Visitors can handle objects and ask questions about the arms and armour.

The museum’s live interpretation team also provides free shows every day, where they bring to life the true stories behind the collection.

Last year, a hilarious Gen-Z inspired advert from the Royal Armouries went viral on social media.

How long does it take to go around Royal Armouries?

Some visitors say they spent around two to three hours at the Royal Armouries Museum, but others have said they could also spend longer exploring the displays.

When is the Royal Armouries Museum open?

During term time, the Royal Armouries Museum’s opening times are 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday. The Royal Armouries Museum is open 1 am to 5pm every day during school holidays and bank holidays.

What’s on at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds this weekend?

This weekend (March 8 and 9) there will be free daily combats and shows at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds.

The Royal Armouries Museum’s Escape Room Experience will also be open on Saturday and Sunday 10:20am to 4:20pm. This costs £13 for an adult and £11 for a child.