DogFest 2025: Full details as Leeds dog festival returns to Harewood House as tickets go on sale
The annual event is held at seven venues in the UK throughout the summer and will return to Harewood House on September 13 and 14.
Tickets have been launched for this year’s DogFest, which will feature everything from dog displays and expert advise, to shopping opportunities and food stalls.
First held in 2014, the event has grown into a nationwide series across seven locations that offers a range of fun activities as well as expert-led talks on canine health, training and wellbeing.
There will also be world-class displays from top canine athletes, as well as the brand new Makers Market which showcases artisan products from local businesses at each venue.
With live music, food stalls, shopping opportunities and more, it’s a fantastic day out for dogs and their families.
New features for 2025 also include the Live Stage, flyball, scent work and a roaming circus troupe. With acrobatics, comedy and surprises at every turn, Boom Circus will keep the whole family entertained all day long.
Tickets have been launched for this year’s edition of the festival, with daily entry costing £17.50 and children under 11 and dogs entering for free.
DogFest Plus tickets have also been launched which offer an upgraded package priced at £49 for entry to the two days.
DogFest Plus includes:
- Fast track entry to DogFest
- Premium parking
- Lanyard (1 per ticket)
- Dog bandana (max 2 per ticket)
- Access to the DogFest Plus Paddock:
- Covered seating area
- Ball pit
- Splash pools
- Dedicated toilets
- Paid bar
- Early access to Fun Dog Show & Dip & Dive bookings
- Free human and dog ice cream
- Exhibitor discount booklet
DogFest event director, Tess Drew. “We are working extremely hard to ensure we deliver a great experience for all our DogFest family – canine and human.
“There will be all the familiar exciting happenings and experiences at each event as you would expect but we’ve added a few new ones which will make DogFest into even more of a dog lover’s paradise. We’ll see you there!”
As well as Harewood House in Leeds, the festival will be held at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, Tatton Park in Cheshire, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, Ashton Court in Bristol and Loseley Park in Surrey.
You can book your tickets now at the DogFest website.
