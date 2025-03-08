It was the first properly sunny day of the year and I found myself in Ilkley, retreating into the shade of Friends of Ham.

With its thick curtains drawn against the heat, it felt like a secret hideaway, a place where the world slowed down as the wine flowed freely and couples gathered to gossip over attractive charcuterie boards. I’ve visited before, only for a quick coffee, and had vowed to return so I could properly soak in the atmosphere - and a few wines.

Friends of Ham in Ilkley. | Tony Johnson

That mission was accomplished earlier this week in the relaxed and unpretentious environment that I’d been craving since my first fleeting visit.

The menu here is charmingly simple: charcuterie, cheese, craft beer and wine. And there’s a selection that caters to both connoisseurs and casual diners alike. While I was mostly here for the wine, I found time to devour a hot honey grilled cheese sandwich, priced at £11.

Sandwiched between two thick slices of sourdough bread was spicy ‘nduja and chorizo, with an inviting side of hot honey that added a sweet spiciness to each bite. To complement the sandwich, I went for a large glass of the Ciù Ciù Rosso Piceno from Italy, a juicy medium-bodied blend of Sangiovese and Montepulciano grapes.

The hot honey grilled cheese and the Ciù Ciù Rosso Piceno at Friends of Ham. | National World

With vibrant fruity notes, it offered a refreshing taste that paired wonderfully with the rich flavours of the grilled cheese. And at £7.75, it came at a price so reasonable it made me want to order another. So I did.

This time, a large glass of the Antica Enotria Vriccio Primitivo, another Italian gem. The rich wine was dark and jammy, with a luxurious feel and a taste that lingered on the palate. This one set me back £10.25, one of the pricier wines on the menu, but it was a worthwhile indulgence.

Despite its artisanal offerings and trendy vibe, Friends of Ham maintains a refreshingly unpretentious atmosphere. It’s a place where you can savour high-quality food and drink without any showing off, making it accessible and inviting to all. The kind of place where a late lunch turns into an early evening and where tables are filled with people clearly enjoying themselves.

But the real joy at Friends of Ham is its lack of snobbery. It’s simply as a place where people can eat well and drink well. And that is exactly what I did.