Work on the multi-million-pound upgrade of Dewsbury Bus Station begins this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Yorkshire bus station will undergo a £23 million modernisation with improved accessibility and improved facilities.

Work, which will begin this Sunday (March 9), includes enhancing the main waiting area with the aim to make it more convenient and "attract more people to use the bus", the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £23m transformation will start on Sunday, March 9. | WYCA

Once completed, the bus station will feature better real-time information displays and improved safety and security features.

Cycle parking, solar panels and a 'living roof' covered in plants will also be installed to contribute to West Yorkshire's aim to become carbon-neutral by 2038.

The transformed station will also feature a 'Changing Places' toilet with extra features to cater for people who need to use it with severe and multiple disabilities.

Improvements include more space and equipment, such as a hoist and a height-adjustable changing bench. Additionally, there will be another accessible toilet available for all individuals with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “This is a transformational project that will make it easier and more accessible to use public transport in Dewsbury.

“Encouraging more people to use the bus helps towards reducing congestion, improving air quality, and tackling the climate emergency.

“I can’t wait to see the progress as we look to create a better-connected region that works for all.”

The scheme is being implemented by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in collaboration with Kirklees Council, and is being carried out by contractors Willmott Dixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative is a crucial component of the Council’s broader Dewsbury Blueprint, which aims to increase foot traffic by making the town centre more attractive and accessible.

During the first phase of the work, there will be minimal disruption, with some changes to the bus stands at the existing station already in place.

In addition to the project, Willmott Dixon is establishing a ‘Building Lives Academy’ in partnership with Kirklees College. This program is designed to support 12 local residents by providing them with work experience on-site along with classroom learning, helping them develop the skills necessary for employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will see improvements to accessibility, sustainability and travel. | WYCA

Cllr Moses Crook, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Transport and Housing, said: “I am really pleased to see this investment in Dewsbury and I’m excited to see the transformation of the bus station, which is a fundamental step towards providing more accessible and sustainable travel options for everyone.

“These new facilities will make travelling by public transport a more attractive option and they will create more exciting opportunities for work, education and training, as well as connecting communities, family and friends across West Yorkshire.”

Chris Yates, Willmott Dixon’s Yorkshire director, added: “Our transport and town centre regeneration experts are proud to be working in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Kirklees Council to transform Dewsbury Bus Station into a modern and sustainable community transport hub.

“We share a passion for creating employment opportunities and building skills in this community. That’s why we are committed to investing more than £7m with local businesses throughout the project as well as creating over 125 weeks of apprenticeship training and engaging Dewsbury school and college students.”

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2027.