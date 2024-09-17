Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Armouries has gone viral with a hilarious new video clip.

A video inspired by the language used by Gen-Z has been shared across the museum’s social media channels and has amassed millions of views.

Terms like “slay”, “sigma” and “main character energy” are used to describe the various displays across the museum by the video host who, it’s probably fair to say, had only recently become aware of the terms.

The video from the Royal Armouries has been viewed over four million times

The video, which you can watch above, opens with the host saying: “Brat summer is over besties. Time to enter your historical era” before taking us on a unique tour of the Armouries.

Henry VIII is described as the “original rizzler” and dioramas are called “lit” during the hilarious one minute clip, which ends with the host telling us not to miss out on the gift shop, lest we receive “negative aura points”.

Another wrote: “This alone (is) a masterpiece that needs to be preserved in a museum for all time. Fine work.”

