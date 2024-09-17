'Pop off queen!': Hilarious Gen-Z inspired advert from the Royal Armouries museum in Leeds goes viral
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A video inspired by the language used by Gen-Z has been shared across the museum’s social media channels and has amassed millions of views.
Terms like “slay”, “sigma” and “main character energy” are used to describe the various displays across the museum by the video host who, it’s probably fair to say, had only recently become aware of the terms.
The video, which you can watch above, opens with the host saying: “Brat summer is over besties. Time to enter your historical era” before taking us on a unique tour of the Armouries.
Henry VIII is described as the “original rizzler” and dioramas are called “lit” during the hilarious one minute clip, which ends with the host telling us not to miss out on the gift shop, lest we receive “negative aura points”.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.
The video has had four million views on Facebook and thousands of comments, with one person saying: “This is by far the best use of modern gen alpha slang by an elder person. Slay on indeed.”
Another wrote: “This alone (is) a masterpiece that needs to be preserved in a museum for all time. Fine work.”
The Armouries has become the latest of a number of businesses that have released similar videos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.