Superhero Week, which saw costumed characters take over the building at Leeds Dock, brought an exciting programme of activities, demonstrations and shows.

Fans of all ages stepped into a world of extraordinary powers, enjoying meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite heroes, testing their skills at the Superhero Academy, and unleashing their creativity by designing their own comic strips.

Meanwhile, a dedicated superhero trail led visitors through the museum’s galleries, while three adrenaline-fueled superhero shows kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Our photographer was there to capture all of the best moments from this unforgettable week -

Superhero Week Oscar Butterworth, three, from Cleckheaton, gets up close to Spiderman as part of the festivities.

Superhero Week Six-year-old Melody Enench, from Beeston Hill, stepped into the world of extraordinary powers.

Superhero Week Nine-year-old Oscar Twinberrow embodied his favourite hero Superman.

Superhero Week Five-year-old Mila Papa, of Huddersfield, starred as Wonder Woman.

Superhero Week Spiderman meets five-year-old Christopher Plasek, and his two-year-old brother Alexander, of Halton.

Superhero Week Elektra meets Alexander Davis, five, from Harrogate.