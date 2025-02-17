Superhero Week, which saw costumed characters take over the building at Leeds Dock, brought an exciting programme of activities, demonstrations and shows.
Fans of all ages stepped into a world of extraordinary powers, enjoying meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite heroes, testing their skills at the Superhero Academy, and unleashing their creativity by designing their own comic strips.
Meanwhile, a dedicated superhero trail led visitors through the museum’s galleries, while three adrenaline-fueled superhero shows kept audiences on the edge of their seats.
Our photographer was there to capture all of the best moments from this unforgettable week -
