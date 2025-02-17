Eight fearless photos as superheroes take over Royal Armouries Museum for action-packed week of fun

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025

The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds was transformed into a superhero headquarters for an action-packed week of entertainment.

Superhero Week, which saw costumed characters take over the building at Leeds Dock, brought an exciting programme of activities, demonstrations and shows.

Fans of all ages stepped into a world of extraordinary powers, enjoying meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite heroes, testing their skills at the Superhero Academy, and unleashing their creativity by designing their own comic strips.

Meanwhile, a dedicated superhero trail led visitors through the museum’s galleries, while three adrenaline-fueled superhero shows kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Our photographer was there to capture all of the best moments from this unforgettable week -

Oscar Butterworth, three, from Cleckheaton, gets up close to Spiderman as part of the festivities.

Oscar Butterworth, three, from Cleckheaton, gets up close to Spiderman as part of the festivities. | Steve Riding

Six-year-old Melody Enench, from Beeston Hill, stepped into the world of extraordinary powers.

Six-year-old Melody Enench, from Beeston Hill, stepped into the world of extraordinary powers. | Steve Riding

Nine-year-old Oscar Twinberrow embodied his favourite hero Superman.

Nine-year-old Oscar Twinberrow embodied his favourite hero Superman. | Steve Riding

Five-year-old Mila Papa, of Huddersfield, starred as Wonder Woman.

Five-year-old Mila Papa, of Huddersfield, starred as Wonder Woman. | Steve Riding

Spiderman meets five-year-old Christopher Plasek, and his two-year-old brother Alexander, of Halton.

Spiderman meets five-year-old Christopher Plasek, and his two-year-old brother Alexander, of Halton. | Steve Riding

Elektra meets Alexander Davis, five, from Harrogate.

Elektra meets Alexander Davis, five, from Harrogate. | Steve Riding

