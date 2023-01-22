Offering a variety of traditional and inventive breakfast items on their extensive menu at an affordable price, we were promptly seated at Moose Coffee while the online bookings process was as straightforward as they come, meaning the only difficulty was in deciding what to indulge in.

On the day of our visit, Moose was relatively busy but we found the restaurant well-staffed, while service was prompt and polite. Moose Coffee Leeds looks out onto a pedestrianised courtyard, meaning diners are not disturbed by city centre traffic, despite being situated a short walk from all major amenities and transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant itself is decked out with comical moose-themed artwork, depicting the animal native to North America in a variety of famous moments from United States history, which is especially distinctive given the restaurant’s otherwise US-style diner aesthetic.

Moose Coffee's New York Eggs Benedict

From a more traditional all-day breakfast complete with eggs, bacon and hash browns, including the option to make this particular meal vegetarian, to the all-American pancakes and waffles, Moose Coffee’s menu caters to an array of tastes and preferences.

Those wishing to spice up their plate have the option to add ingredients synonymous with south of the border, as Moose offers tortillas, refried beans, chorizo and jalapenos in a number of their main options. In addition, approximately half of Moose’s food offering is vegetarian-friendly and there are a handful of vegan options for diners, too, clearly marked on the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I chose the ‘Cortes’, which consisted of four free range scrambled eggs with chopped, griddled and seasoned picante chorizo and a side of granary toast, while my guest selected a classic Eggs Benedict dish – both of which were generous in size at around £10 each.

The scrambled eggs were seasoned well and had great flavour, while the chorizo was neither overbearing or lacking in taste – a perfect middle-ground. Washed down with a frothy, decaffeinated latte, I left Moose Coffee Leeds full and satisfied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moose Coffee's 'Cortes'

Factfile

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: Unit 2, Bond Court, Leeds, LS1 2JZ

Telephone: 0113 244 3180

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours: (Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm; Sat, 8am-6pm; Sun, 8am-4pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores

Food: 9/10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Advertisement Hide Ad