Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:30 GMT
Welsh rock band Funeral for a Friend is set to headline a massive outdoor gig in Leeds next summer.

The post-hardcore pioneers will bring a packed all-Welsh line up to Millennium Square as part of the renowned Sounds of the City 2025 summer sessions.

Formed in Bridgend in Wales in 2002, the five-piece blends post-hardcore, metal and alternative rock. They have released several critically acclaimed studio albums, with their most recent being 2015's Chapter and Verse.

Funeral for a Friend will headline Millennium Square in Leeds in July 2025.Funeral for a Friend will headline Millennium Square in Leeds in July 2025.
Funeral for a Friend will headline Millennium Square in Leeds in July 2025. | Millennium Square/SJM Concerts

The band's 2025 live show promises to be a journey through their sizeable discography. It follows their major 2023 tour which celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album Casually Dressed & Deep In Conversation.

Performing in Leeds on Friday, July 18, 2025, Funeral for a Friend will be joined by an all-Welsh lineup, including the recently reunited post-hardcore band The Blackout, alternative rockers Casey, and heavy metal supergroup Kill the Lights.

Tickets for Funeral for a Friend at Millennium Square will be available from 9am on Thursday, November 21 via Leeds Ticket Hub.

