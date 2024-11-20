Funeral for a Friend Millennium Square: Rock band set to bring all-Welsh line up to Leeds' Sounds of the City
The post-hardcore pioneers will bring a packed all-Welsh line up to Millennium Square as part of the renowned Sounds of the City 2025 summer sessions.
Formed in Bridgend in Wales in 2002, the five-piece blends post-hardcore, metal and alternative rock. They have released several critically acclaimed studio albums, with their most recent being 2015's Chapter and Verse.
The band's 2025 live show promises to be a journey through their sizeable discography. It follows their major 2023 tour which celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album Casually Dressed & Deep In Conversation.
Performing in Leeds on Friday, July 18, 2025, Funeral for a Friend will be joined by an all-Welsh lineup, including the recently reunited post-hardcore band The Blackout, alternative rockers Casey, and heavy metal supergroup Kill the Lights.
Tickets for Funeral for a Friend at Millennium Square will be available from 9am on Thursday, November 21 via Leeds Ticket Hub.
