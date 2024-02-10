And if you were wondering where you can go to get in on all the action, we have rounded up some of the best boozers transporting Leeds NFL lovers to Las Vegas this year.

On the list, there is New York-inspired bar Brooklyn Bar, located in Call Lane, which recommends booking ahead of time. There is also newly renovated Brotherhood, located in New Briggate, which only accepts walk-ins.

Here are 6 more pubs to cheer your team on during this game of the year.

1 . The Library The Library, located in Woodhouse Lane, is a hit among students in Leeds. And this year, the Victorian boozer twill be showcasing the Chiefs vs 49ers halftime show from 11:30pm. Photo Sales

2 . Horsforth Brewery Horsforth Brewery and Taproom will also be welcoming fans from 10:30pm into the bar room. The brewery promises a huge screen, food by Wing-a-Ding and delicious beer. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Brooklyn Bar Brooklyn Bar, located on Call Lane, promises to be the best venue for sports in the city, with HD screens, beer pitchers, and food from popular eatery Slap & Pickle. Join other fans in the New York-inspired bar for the game of year. Photo: Brooklyn Bar Photo Sales

4 . Editors Draught Editors Draught, located in Wellington Street, is inviting football fans to enjoy the halftime show at its popular venue. It promises "amazing food and drink deals and an unbeatable atmosphere". Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Brotherhood Brotherhood of Pursuits and Pastimes, located in the Grand Arcade, has just undergone significant refurbishment. The venue will only accept walk-ins during this event and it will be open right through until the end of play and will serve food late. Photo: Brotherhood Photo Sales