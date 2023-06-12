Leeds City Council and Historic England have joined forces to regenerate New Briggate as part of a new programme that will see street café seating in a pedestrianised area, more cycling facilities and resurfacing.

The ‘New Briggate High Street Heritage Action Zone’ has already seen grant funding go towards repairs to shops opposite Leeds Grand Theatre, which is expected to take five months to complete.

It comes after the restoration of the stylish terrazzo paving at the entrance to the Grand Arcade, which was also part of the project. The overall aim is for there to be a transformation of the area to give a boost to traders.

Couns Jonathan Pryor and Helen Hayden at the site of the latest phase of work on Leeds' New Briggate. Photo: Leeds City Council.

The next steps include the council’s pedestrianisation of the lower end of New Briggate to create a traffic-free space complete with trees, benches, ‘street cafe’ seating and a spruced-up entrance to the historic St John’s churchyard.

There are also plans to make pavements wider and add new cycling facilities. And there will be new surfacing and footways nearby on Merrion Street. Opera North’s completion of the £18m redevelopment of its buildings on New Briggate and the adjacent Harrison Street are also expected to improve the area.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: “It’s really exciting to see improvement work starting on these buildings, with the finished results set to make New Briggate an even more attractive place to live, shop and spend time.

“The Heritage Action Zone programme highlights the way that the council, alongside partners, can have a transformational impact on streets that we already know and love.

Improvement work taking place as part of the New Briggate project. Photo: Leeds City Council.

“By creating well-connected and people-friendly spaces across the city, we’re shaping the kind of environment that will attract further investment and, with it, new jobs, homes and opportunities for all.”

The project will use government grants for improvements to the area and the buildings in it. The current work on shops is being carried out using traditional materials and the latest conservation methods, which means the revamped buildings will fit neatly with the look of landmarks like the Grand Arcade and St John’s Church.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “As a council, we’re determined to do everything we can to support our high streets and the businesses that give them life and vibrancy.

“We’re also hugely proud of Leeds’s heritage and the part its history continues to play in the thriving, fast-moving city we call home.

“The work on New Briggate combines those two ideas perfectly, with improvements that are designed to bring in more shoppers and visitors, but which are also in keeping with the area’s storied past.”

One of the most visible results of the programme to date has been the restoration of the Grade II-listed Grand Arcade’s terrazzo pavement entrance, which had been showing serious signs of wear and tear.

The damaged and cracked paving was replaced by Andrews Tiles and funded by a grant as part of the project that was awarded to Grand Arcade owner ATC Properties.

Douglas West, property director at ATC Properties, said: “The Grand Arcade is one of the city’s most impressive and historic retail spaces and, as owners, we are always keen to give it the love, care and attention it deserves.

“We were therefore delighted to be able to work with Leeds City Council on the restoration of the terrazzo pavement outside our New Briggate entrance, with this refreshed area now providing a suitably-stylish approach to the arcade.

“It’s also great to see continued progress on other improvements to New Briggate. For a local business such as ourselves, they represent exactly the sort of support that is welcome and valued.”

Bryan Davies, who leads on the project for Historic England, said: “It’s great to see all this work under way and I’m looking forward to seeing the finished results.

“We hope that the repair and refurbishments of these historic buildings will help to generate new economic opportunities for both the resident and neighbouring businesses in New Briggate.”

Recent enhancements to New Briggate’s highway infrastructure were made possible by the permanent re-routing of buses to Vicar Lane as part of the £173.5m Leeds Public Transport Investment Programme.