A popular Leeds city centre sports bar is going big for its tenth anniversary - celebrating with a £500,000 renovation.

The Brotherhood of Pursuits and Pastimes, or simply the Brotherhood as its more commonly called, first opened its doors on New Briggate in 2014, and quickly established itself as a trailblazer on the UK sports bar scene.

The sports bar, which brands itself as "a society for the discerning gentlefolk of Leeds", is the brainchild of Seema Dhiman, who relocated to Leeds from Leicester in 1996.

Celebrating its tenth year in trade with a £500,000 investment, the venue has taken on a "more refined, gimmick-free approach" to sports bar culture, as it tapped into what it said was an area that had previously been lacking, focusing on "great sports, great drinks and great people".

Enlisting the help of AXI Interior Design, the company behind Leeds spaces like Park House along with a number of prestigious Manchester venues, the two-floor venue has been transformed into a warm and inviting space channelling a gentlemen's club, with plenty of vintage sporting nods.

The Brotherhood is the brainchild of Seema Dhiman, who founded the sports bar in 2014.

The main hall now blends traditional British elements with modern flourishes, having stripped back the walls to its original form with deep-toned leather, creating a "warm rustic charm".

The upstairs of the bar now features a more intimate feel, with low ceilings, timber beams, runs and a large bookcase. It now also boasts a private dining area, designed to host birthdays, VIP meetings and special occasions.

A hidden door leads to a secret snug, fitting up to 20 people and is available for hire for smaller parties.

The new look also features an impressive new audio-visual set-up, complete with several huge screens, new lighting and a powerful sound system - and the bar is even offering headphones to those who want to enjoy alternative sporting commentary from what's on the screen.

Along with the internal glow-up, Brotherhood, which in the summer of 2022 renamed itself Sisterhood in celebration of women's sports, will be unveiling a new food and drink menu, heavily inspired by iconic sporting legends and events from days gone by - including the First XI cocktail collection which includes classics such as Negroni and Long Island Iced Tea.

As well as the refurbishment, Brotherhood will open with a new menu (Photo by Brotherhood)

The Scouts Report menu pays homage to horse racing and includes original cocktails such as Diego's Double; a tequila coffee liqueur twist on the classic Espresso Martini and the Black Ball Finish; a reimagining of an Old Fashioned with bourbon, maple syrup and black walnut bitters.

For hungry guests, a range of comfort foods are available, with classics such as a Club Sandwich, Fish Finger Butty and a range of wings, burgers and bar snacks.

Brotherhood's tenth birthday is also coinciding with a big year in sport, with the Men's Euros, the Six Nations, big boxing matches including Fury Vs Usyk and more to be displayed on the screens over the coming months.

Dhiman said: “Its been a fantastic 10 years, and I am really excited about the next chapter and era, we have got fabulous plans and I believe I have created a superb environment for all Yorkshire sports fans.”