The 17 best-rated Leeds bars and pubs of 2023 according to Yorkshire Evening Post reviewers

Leeds boasts some of the finest bars and pubs in the country.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Whether you’re after a pint of real ale or an elaborate cocktail, a quiet local or a place to dance the night away, there’s something for every night out in the city. We’ve welcomed some new arrivals this year and seen some old favourites refreshed.

These 17 bars and pubs were the top rated in 2023, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post reviewers who visited them.

Venues are given a score out of ten for drinks, atmosphere, service and value. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and they are presented here in descending order.

The Call Lane bar scored 10 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

2. Roland's - 9.75

The Call Lane bar scored 10 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value Photo: Steve Riding

The Fish Street cafe and bar scored 9 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

3. The Empire Cafe - 9.5

The Fish Street cafe and bar scored 9 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Call Lane bar scored 10 for drinks, 7 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 10 for value

4. Neon Cactus - 9.25

The Call Lane bar scored 10 for drinks, 7 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 10 for value Photo: Steve Riding

The Wellington Street bar scored 9 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 9 for service and 8 for value

5. Green Room - 9

The Wellington Street bar scored 9 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 9 for service and 8 for value Photo: National World

The Merrion Street bar scored 9 for drinks, 8 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value

6. Mojo - 9

The Merrion Street bar scored 9 for drinks, 8 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value Photo: National World

