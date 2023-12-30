Leeds boasts some of the finest bars and pubs in the country.

Whether you’re after a pint of real ale or an elaborate cocktail, a quiet local or a place to dance the night away, there’s something for every night out in the city. We’ve welcomed some new arrivals this year and seen some old favourites refreshed.

These 17 bars and pubs were the top rated in 2023, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post reviewers who visited them.

Venues are given a score out of ten for drinks, atmosphere, service and value. Those scores have been averaged out to give a total - and they are presented here in descending order.

1 . Leeds bars and pubs Here are the best-rated venues of 2023 according to Yorkshire Evening Post reviewers Photo: Google

2 . Roland's - 9.75 The Call Lane bar scored 10 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value Photo: Steve Riding

3 . The Empire Cafe - 9.5 The Fish Street cafe and bar scored 9 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 9 for value Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4 . Neon Cactus - 9.25 The Call Lane bar scored 10 for drinks, 7 for atmosphere, 10 for service and 10 for value Photo: Steve Riding

5 . Green Room - 9 The Wellington Street bar scored 9 for drinks, 10 for atmosphere, 9 for service and 8 for value Photo: National World