Leeds Rhinos will be without a key player when their season begins next month.

Jarrod O’Connor is set to miss the start of the campaign after being injured in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge, sporting director Ian Blease confirmed. O’Connor suffered knee damage minutes after coming off the bench against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

Rhinos play host to Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley’s testimonial game on Sunday, January 26 and their first competitive match will be an away Betfred Challenge Cup tie against lower league opposition on the weekend of February 8/9. They are at home to Wakefield in Super League round one on Saturday, February 15.

O’Connor has been ever-present for the past two seasons and Leeds’ last game without him was a 20-20 home draw with Huddersfield Giants on April 14, 2022. The 23-year-old, who can also play at loose-forward, is one of two hookers in Rhinos’ full-time squad, alongside Andy Ackers.

Jarrod O'Connor is set to miss the start of the season after suffering a knee injury against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Rhinos’ players were back at work today after their Christmas break and Blease confirmed: “Jarrod will miss the start of the season. He has a grade two MCL [medial collateral ligament] injury. It’s eight to 10 weeks, he’ll have some PRP [platelet-rich plasma] injections after six weeks. He’ll probably be back for round three or four.”

O’Connor is the second player ruled out of round one with a pre-season injury, after back-up full-back Alfie Edgell who sustained a fractured jaw in training the week before Christmas. The 20-year-old underwent surgery and is “recovering well”, Blease reported. “It is good news, his examination and x-rays have gone really well,” he said. “It is just a case of monitoring him now.”

Forward Cooper Jenkins is still hampered by a dead leg suffered on Boxing Day, but Rhinos are confident he will be available for the start of the new campaign. First-choice full-back Lachie Miller didn’t play at Christmas after damaging a hamstring in the off-season.

Leeds Rhinos' pre-season signing Cooper Jenkins has a dead-leg, but is expected to be fit when the 2025 camaign begins next month. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He is hopeful of featuring against Wakefield, but Blease stressed he won’t be rushed. He said: “He is back training, we reined it in for a bit with him and now we’re going to ramp it up again. It’s one of those where you just wait and see.

“He is one of those players who recovers well, but you have to be careful. If you push him back too early there’s a danger you could make it worse.”

Injuries to both specialist full-backs is far from ideal, but Leeds have a ready-made replacement in former England man Jake Connor. The pre-season signing from Huddersfield Giants was man of the match on Boxing Day, scoring two tries from the full-back position.

He has impressed with his ball-handling ability in training and is likely to get another opportunity at full-back in Handley’s testimonial.

Lachie Miller won't be rushed back from injury, Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease says. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Meanwhile, today is deadline day for Leeds Rhinos 2024 members planning to renew their season ticket. After midnight, unsold spaces will be offered to those on a waiting list before going on general sale. The early bird window closes at the same time, with membership prices rising from tomorrow.