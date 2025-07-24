Both teams have been hit by injury woes ahead of today’s derby at Wakefield Trinity, but two long-term Leeds Rhinos casualties are back in training.

Rookie forward Ben Littlewood is on stand-by for Rhinos whose co-captain Cameron Smith is in doubt because of a back problem. Littlewood made one substitute appearance last season and will take over on the bench if Smith is ruled out

The 20-year-old recently returned to action with Leeds’ reserves after recovering from pre-season hamstring surgery. Coach Brad Arthur said:”We gave him a game last year and he did a good job. He’s another guy who was knocked down in pre-season, with a hamstring. It was a long one and he has worked hard.”

Arthur confirmed 18-year-old back-rower Presley Cassell will get more game time after making his debut in last week’s win against Salford Red Devils and young outside-backs Max Simpson and Ned McCormack have been crossed off the casualty list.

Oliver Russell - seen being tackled by Leeds' James McDonnell and Brodie Croft - could play against Rhinos for the second time inside a week after returning to Wakefield Trinity from his loan spell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Simpson suffered knee damage in January, 2023. He made his comeback in the reserves last month, but picked up a knock and hasn’t played since. McCormack’s last rugby was in a Super League game at Warrington in July last year, when he sustained a hamstring injury.

“If we had a reserves game this weekend they’d be right to play,” Arthur revealed. “We’re just waiting for the next opportunity for those guys. The good thing is they get an extended period of training to make sure they are ready to go. They have been waiting for a long time to play some footy. It’ll be good for them to actually get out and play.”

It was feared McCormack wouldn’t play at all in 2025. Arthur added: “It’s a credit to him, he has worked hard and been really diligent. It is easy to give up when you get some bad news and wait until next year, but he hasn’t. You never know, if we get a couple more injuries and he gets a couple of games in reserve grade, he could feature at the end of the year.”

Ned McCormack hasn't played since being hurt during Leeds Rhinos' defeat at Warrington Wolves in July last year. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Rhinos remain without forwards Mikolaj Oledzki (fractured cheekbone), Tom Holroyd (wrist), Morgan Gannon (ankle) and Tom Nicholson-Watton (foot). Outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood (shoulder) is the latest name on their casualty list. Half-back Jack Sinfield has returned to the initial 21-man squad after two weeks out with ankle damage.

Wakefield are without forward Caleb Hamlin-Uele (calf muscle), Thomas Doyle (rib) and Isaiah Vagana (suspended) from the team which won at Huddersfield Giants last Friday. Centre Oliver Pratt is back in contention after a hip problem, half-back Oliver Russell - who played for Salford against Leeds six days ago - has returned from his loan and young prop Noah High is the other player drafted into the 21.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Walmsley, Scott, C Hall, Trueman, O Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts, Atoni, Storton, Pratt, Lino, Rourke, H Smith, Myers, Faatili, High, Lingard.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, R Hall, Croft, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Jenkins, Connor, Sinfield, Edgell, Lumb, Littlewood, Watkins, Cassell, Brown.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Thursday, 8pm.