Long-term casualties Andy Ackers and Max Simpson returned from injury as Leeds Rhinos reserves beat Warrington Wolves 44-12 at AMT Headingley.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ackers played the full 80 minutes in his comeback from a hamstring injury sustained in a Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens exactly three months ago, while centre Max Simpson scored a try in his first game since Boxing Day, 2022.

Simpson ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in January, 2023 and needed several operations, including surgery in Sweden, before being cleared to return. He touched down off an outstanding pass from Jack Sinfield, having been held up over the Warrington line earlier in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Max Simpson warms up before his first game since January, 2023. Picture by Peter Smith.

The 20-year-old showed some impressive touches with the ball and also stood up strongly in defence before being replaced after 35 minutes. That was five minutes earlier than planned, but coach Brad Arthur later said there did not seem to be any cause for major concern.

Arthur said: “Our plan was to bring him off at half-time. he came off a little bit before, just precautionary. We will see how he pulls up during the week, but he showed some good signs.”

Alfie Edgell, who had been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury at last month’s Magic Weekend, played the opening 36 minutes at full-back. Rhinos’ 17 also included first team squad men Matt Frawley, Cooper Jenkins and Ethan Clark-Wood, as well as Elliot Wallis who is on loan from Huddersfield Giants.

Sinfield crossed twice and kicked six goals and Presley Cassell, Zak Lloyd, Marcus Qareqare, Joe Diskin and Jenkins – who went on to be 18th man in the following Betfred Super League game – were Leeds’ other try scorers.