Disciplinary news: Wakefield Trinity man banned for Leeds Rhinos derby as Castleford Tigers trio charged

Front-rower Isaiah Vagana was among two players suspended by the RFL’s match review panel following Betfred Super League round 19. In total, six players were handed penalty points, three of them from Castleford Tigers, who beat Warrington Wolves on Sunday. One of the Tigers trio became the first this season to be suspended for a grade A offence as the single point issued took him past the threshold for a one-game ban.

Under a new system introduced this season, players receive penalty points for every offence committed, with those remaining on their record for 12 months. Grade A offences carry a one-point penalty, with three points for B, five for C and 12 for D. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.

Players will be fined for any grade A, B or C offence that leaves them with five points or fewer. Any offence taking their points tally to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension, with three matches kicking in at 18 points, four from 24-29, five for 30-35, six for 36-38 and a seven match ban for 39-41 points. Suspensions will increase by one match for every three points from then on.

Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s findings, but any unsuccessful appeal against a charge of grades A-D automatically incurs five penalty points and an additional one-match ban. Penalty points are halved once a punishment, including a fine, has been served. No players were charged from Rhinos’ 42-6 win against Salford Red Devils last Friday. Here’s all the latest charges.

