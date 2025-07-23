Wakefield Trinity news: new injury is big blow in 'torrid' season as trio miss Leeds Rhinos derby

An injury to prop Caleb Hamlin-Uele is the latest blow in a “torrid” run of injuries for Wakefield Trinity.

Assistant-coach Michael Shenton revealed Hamlin-Uele is set to miss at least two games, including tomorrow’s (Thursday) home derby with Leeds Rhinos, but centre Oliver Pratt’s return from injury is an unexpected boost. “Caleb is massive for us,” Shenton said at Trinity’s weekly preview press conference today.

“He has picked up a calf injury in training, which isn’t like him at all. He is one of our most durable players, but we are having a bit of a torrid run with stuff like that at the moment. We’re not sure how significant or bad it is yet, but he is definitely out of contention for the next couple of games. It is a big blow for us because he has been awesome this year, but it gives an opportunity for someone else to come in and take his spot on the bench.”

Hamlin-Uele was previously sidelined with a shoulder problem and Shenton added: “He came back the same as when he left, still in top form. He worked really hard when he was out injured, the minutes he has played since he has been here is incredible and his work ethic is awesome. We’ll support him through this injury; it is not too bad, hopefully.”

Caleb Hamlin-Uele is tackled by Leroy Cudjoe during Wakefield Trinity's win at Huddersfield Ginats last week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Hooker Thomas Doyle has also been ruled out of tomorrow after suffering a rib injury playing in the reserves. Shenton said: “This season has just been littered with that kind of stuff. Tommy has been unfortunate, he puts himself about and is really physical and I think that has caught up with him a bit. It shouldn’t be too long, it’s just a knock.”

In addition, Wakefield have also lost front-rower Isaiah Vagana to suspension after a grade A charge from last week's win at Huddersfield Giants took him past the penalty point threshold for a one-match ban. “It is what it is,” Shenton reflected. “It is just another challenge for us - ideally Caleb would step up into that slot, but that’s the game and it’s why we’ve got a deep squad. Someone has got to step up and fill that one as well. It is challenging, but we have still got a really strong team out.

Pratt’s return from a hip problem is the good news for Wakefield, who don’t have a game next weekend. Shenton stressed: “It’s great to have Pratty back. He has come late into contention, we were expecting him back after the break, but he has trained really well and come through his injury fast. He is a young, explosive player who doesn’t like being injured. Last time we played Leeds he was very dangerous, he is having a great season, so it’s timely for him to come back into contention.”

Oliver Pratt could return from injury when Wakefield Trinity play host to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

There was a less positive update on England winger Tom Johnstone’s groin injury. Shenton added: “We’re not expecting Tommy back in the coming weeks. He was in a bit of a pickle, we are no further forward with it really. There’s signs of improvements: he’s in and around training and moving but we’ve no idea when he’ll be back.”