How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Wakefield Trinity

It is a huge game for both clubs, with Trinity knowing a win would lift them into Betfred Super League’s top-six, while Rhinos will climb a place to third if they claim the points. Half-back Jack Sinfield is back in contention for the visitors after two games on the sidelines with ankle damage. He replaces outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood, who has a shoulder injury. Winger Riley Lumb, half-back George Brown and forward Ben Littlewood are the other players vying for a call into the 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Wakefielkd Trinity v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up.
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
The head-to-head with Trinity's Max Jowitt should be a cracker.
3. Wing: Ryan Hall
No change expected here.
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Looking to build on a try-scoring effort last week.
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Set to lead the side out again.
6. Wing: Alfie Edgell
It's tough on Riley Lumb, but after a fine hat-trick last week, how can he be left out?
