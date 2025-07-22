How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Wakefield Trinity

It is a huge game for both clubs, with Trinity knowing a win would lift them into Betfred Super League’s top-six, while Rhinos will climb a place to third if they claim the points. Half-back Jack Sinfield is back in contention for the visitors after two games on the sidelines with ankle damage. He replaces outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood, who has a shoulder injury. Winger Riley Lumb, half-back George Brown and forward Ben Littlewood are the other players vying for a call into the 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.