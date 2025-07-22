How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Wakefield Trinity

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Coach Brad Arthur has made one change to Leeds Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for Thursday’s derby at Wakefield Trinity.

It is a huge game for both clubs, with Trinity knowing a win would lift them into Betfred Super League’s top-six, while Rhinos will climb a place to third if they claim the points. Half-back Jack Sinfield is back in contention for the visitors after two games on the sidelines with ankle damage. He replaces outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood, who has a shoulder injury. Winger Riley Lumb, half-back George Brown and forward Ben Littlewood are the other players vying for a call into the 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1. Wakefielkd Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The head-to-head with Trinity's Max Jowitt should be a cracker.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

The head-to-head with Trinity's Max Jowitt should be a cracker. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

No change expected here.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

No change expected here. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Looking to build on a try-scoring effort last week.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Looking to build on a try-scoring effort last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Set to lead the side out again.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Set to lead the side out again. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It's tough on Riley Lumb, but after a fine hat-trick last week, how can he be left out?

6. Wing: Alfie Edgell

It's tough on Riley Lumb, but after a fine hat-trick last week, how can he be left out? Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

