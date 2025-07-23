Leeds Rhinos news: key man in doubt for Wakefield Trinity derby as import's season could be over

Leeds Rhinos have a major injury doubt over a key player for tomorrow’s derby at Wakefield Trinity and it could be season over for another member of the first team squad.

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur revealed co-captain Cameron Smith is in danger of missing Thursday’s top-six four-pointer because of a back problem. And he said Australian outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood, who dropped out of the initial squad this week after damaging a shoulder, is unlikely to play again in 2025.

Loose-forward Smith was among the substitutes in last week’s 42-6 win against Salford Red Devils. That was his ninth game since returning from a three-month layoff with an ankle injury. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today, Arthur said: “We are just waiting on Cam Smith.

Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith. Picture by Steve Riding.

“We will see how he gets through training today. We have got Ben Littlewood on standby. Cam has had some back tightness for a few weeks now and he has been managing it the best he can. It’s a bit stiff and we need to make sure he can do his job properly. We’ll see how he pulls up after training and make that call.”

Clark-Wood joined Rhinos on the eve of this season after winger Maika Sivo suffered knee damage sidelining him for the entire campaign. He has made only one first team appearance - at Catalans Dragons in March - and Arthur said: “He had a shoulder [injury] in collision last week at training. We are waiting for confirmation on exactly how long he’ll be out; he will be out for a while and it’s whether it’s just rehab’ or if he needs an operation.”

Asked if Clarke-Wood’s season could be over, Arthur admitted: “I would say so. It is disappointing for him. He packs up and moves to the other side of the world and his opportunities have been a bit limited. He was getting closer and training well, but unfortunately sometimes our game’s a bit cruel. It is all part of growing for these young guys and how they handle it and fight back from there.”

Clark-Wood is out of contract this autumn. A new deal hasn’t been ruled out, but Arthur admitted the setback “makes it hard”. He said: “Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease] will look through it all, but there’s rules in place on how many games you need to play to qualify and things like that.”

Leeds Rhinos' Ethan Clark-Wood could need surgery on a shoulder injury. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Props Tom Holroyd (wrist), Mikolaj Oledzki (fractured cheekbone) and Tom Nicholson-Watton (foot) all remain on the casualty list alongside second-rower Morgan Gannon (ankle). Oledzki underwent surgery last week and Arthur said: “It went well. Mik’s here today, he came in to see the boys. He has still got a fair bit of swelling around his face, but he was in good spirits. Hopefully he recovers pretty quick and we can get him back out there.”

Oledzki was expected to be out of action for four-six weeks following the operation. Arthur added: “Ganno is really close for the Leigh game [on August 7], Jack Sinfield (ankle) is back in the frame this week and Tom Holroyd and Mik will be a couple of weeks after the Leigh game.”