Wakefield Trinity will travel to AMT Headingley on Saturday as huge underdogs, coach Daryl Powell insists - despite having already won there this season.

Trinity stunned a crowd of more than 15,000 when they marked their return to Betfred Super League with a 14-12 victory at Leeds Rhinos in round one, almost four months ago. They began this weekend in sixth spot on the table, just two points behind third-placed Leeds, but while Rhinos are close to full strength, the visitors have a host of first-choice players on their injury list.

Powell is expecting an emotional occasion as Rhinos pay tribute to Rob Burrow, two days before the first anniversary of his death from motor neurone disease (MND) - and he reckons the scene is set for a classic derby showdown. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Friday), Powell stated: “You’d have to say Leeds would be big favourites.

“They’ve got a couple of players missing - Maika Sivo and Andy Ackers - but we’ve got a shed full missing; two starting halves and almost a full pack. We have got a lot and I think Leeds are flying, they are playing exceptionally well.

Daryul Powell celebrates with player Isaiah Vagana following Wakefield Trinity's win at Leeds Rhinos in Super League round one. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“They will be huge favourites, but it doesn’t really matter when you get on the field, does it? It is just about who’s going to be the best on the day. I think it is set up to be an awesome game, they are playing so well and we are going okay. It is a great challenge and it’ll be a great atmosphere. I think it’ll be buzzing, so if you want to play rugby league, this is one of the best stages.”

Trinity have already upset the odds at Leeds once this year. “I thought they were big favourites in round one as well,” Powell recalled. “They beat us in pre-season and they were feeling good about themselves, so I think it’s a similar sort of set up.

“It is bizarre we are playing them there again. The loop fixtures are crazy this year, but it is what it is - we are just looking forward to it. The best things in sport are challenges when you go into such an intense environment and you have to handle everything that gets thrown at you and come out the other side. This is perfectly set up for an awesome game.”

Wakefield Trinity fans celebrate victory at Leeds Rhinos in Super League round one. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The annual MND awareness fixture is an emotional occasion for Rhinos who will hold a minute’s applause before kick-off in memory of eight-time Grand Final winner Burrow. The Trinity boss, who was Leeds coach when Burrow made his full debut 2001, admitted the late star will be close to his thoughts and vowed Trinity will “pay full respect to the champion Rob was and will always be remembered as.”

But Wakefield also have a job to do and the Powell stressed: “For us, it’s a game - that’s what it comes down to. We will turn up and be ourselves and take the emotion out of it. From our perspective, in terms of the game, that’s what we have to do.”