Betfred Super League round 13 began with Rhinos in third spot on the table, but sixth-placed Wakefield Trinity are just two points behind, so it’s a key fixture in the battle for play-off spots. Rhinos are also aiming to avenge a loss to Wakefield at AMT Headingley in the opening game of the league campaign; it is the club’s annual motor neurone disease awareness match and there’s live coverage on BBC 2.