Betfred Super League round 13 began with Rhinos in third spot on the table, but sixth-placed Wakefield Trinity are just two points behind, so it’s a key fixture in the battle for play-off spots. Rhinos are also aiming to avenge a loss to Wakefield at AMT Headingley in the opening game of the league campaign; it is the club’s annual motor neurone disease awareness match and there’s live coverage on BBC 2.
Coach Brad Arthur has pledged at least one change to his 17, with James Bentley poised for a recall after being rested for last week’s win at Castleford Tigers. Most of Rhinos’ first-choice players are fit and available so it’s not an easy team to pick. Here’s how they could line up.
