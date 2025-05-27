Leeds Rhinos reveal Rob Burrow tribute plan for MND awareness game v Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed plans for a tribute to Rob Burrow at Saturday’s derby against Wakefield Trinity.

The home game is Rhinos’ annual motor neurone disease (MND) awareness fixture and comes two days before the first anniversary of Burrow’s death, on June 2, 2024. One of the most popular players in the club’s history, Burrow was an eight-time Grand Final-winner with Rhinos and became a nationally-known campaigner for MND causes after being diagnosed with the disease in December, 2019.

Close to 40 of Burrow’s former team mates will be at the game, which is being broadcast live on BBC 2. Burrow’s parents Geoff and Irene Burrow will be joined by his sisters Claire and Joanne to present the match ball and there will be a minute’s applause in his memory before kick-off. Trinity boss Daryl Powell was coach of Leeds when Burrow made his first team debut in 2001.

Leeds' Ash Handley, Kallum Watkins and Mikolaj Oledzki, who all played alongside Rob Burrow, model the one-off MND awareness jersey Rhinos will wear against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos will wear a one-off fundraising kit featuring an image of Burrow made up of the names of the 196 players he played with Rhinos and representative sides along with those of his children, Macy, Maya and Jackson and wife Lindsey. Last year’s MND awareness jersey raised more than £80,000 to help support the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND. In 2025 a donation will be made to the MND Association, of which Burrow was a patron

A film Burrow helped produce with BBC Breakfast has been nominated for a National TV award in the authored documentary category. Public voting closes at 11pm on Friday, May 30 via www.nationaltvawards.com.

