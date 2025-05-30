Trinity will be without both first-choice half-backs and four front line forwards when they attempt to win at AMT Headingley for the second time this season and go level with Rhinos on the Betfred Super League table. Here’s who is definitely ruled out and when they could be back on the field.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity injury list
Here's who's definitely ruled out and when they could be back. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)
The number nine tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14. He is expected to be in contention for Rhinos’ next game, against Warrington Wolves in two weeks’ time. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Renouf Atoni (Trinity)
The front-rower tore a calf muscle in the loss at Catalans Dragons on April 26. Recovery time was estimated at 12 weeks. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Alfie Edgell (Rhinos)
The winger/full-back suffered shoulder damage against St Helens at Magic Weekend. He is in non-contact training and could be back on the field after next week's Challenge Cup final break. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Trinity)
The prop sustained nerve damage in an arm away to Catalans Dragons on April 26. A return date hasn’t been confirmed. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Ben Littlewood (Rhinos)
The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He could be back on the field in the next three-five weeks. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
