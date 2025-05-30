Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: the 13 players ruled out through injury when they could return

By Peter Smith
Published 30th May 2025, 06:00 BST
While Leeds Rhinos have close to a clean bill of health in their top-20 squad, Saturday’s visitors Wakefield Trinity haven’t been so fortunate.

Trinity will be without both first-choice half-backs and four front line forwards when they attempt to win at AMT Headingley for the second time this season and go level with Rhinos on the Betfred Super League table. Here’s who is definitely ruled out and when they could be back on the field.

Here's who's definitely ruled out and when they could be back.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity injury list

Here's who's definitely ruled out and when they could be back. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The number nine tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14. He is expected to be in contention for Rhinos’ next game, against Warrington Wolves in two weeks’ time.

2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)

The number nine tore a hamstring against St Helens on March 14. He is expected to be in contention for Rhinos’ next game, against Warrington Wolves in two weeks’ time. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The front-rower tore a calf muscle in the loss at Catalans Dragons on April 26. Recovery time was estimated at 12 weeks.

3. Renouf Atoni (Trinity)

The front-rower tore a calf muscle in the loss at Catalans Dragons on April 26. Recovery time was estimated at 12 weeks. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The winger/full-back suffered shoulder damage against St Helens at Magic Weekend. He is in non-contact training and could be back on the field after next week's Challenge Cup final break.

4. Alfie Edgell (Rhinos)

The winger/full-back suffered shoulder damage against St Helens at Magic Weekend. He is in non-contact training and could be back on the field after next week's Challenge Cup final break. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The prop sustained nerve damage in an arm away to Catalans Dragons on April 26. A return date hasn’t been confirmed.

5. Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Trinity)

The prop sustained nerve damage in an arm away to Catalans Dragons on April 26. A return date hasn’t been confirmed. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He could be back on the field in the next three-five weeks.

6. Ben Littlewood (Rhinos)

The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He could be back on the field in the next three-five weeks. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield TrinityRhinosSuper League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice