Talking points: history gives Leeds Rhinos a chance at Wigan Warriors as Brad Arthur makes positive impact

With two rounds remaining, Leeds Rhinos are still in the fight for a play-off spot.

Rhinos’ 68-6 hammering of Hull FC showed what they are capable of and will send them to Betfred Super League leaders Wigan Warriors on Friday with confidence high. Here’s five talking points.

1: Something to build on.

Rhinos face the toughest-possible finish to their regular season, away against Super League’s top two of Wigan and Hull KR. They need to win at least one and maybe both to squeeze into the top-six, so the odds are against them, but the picture does look a little brighter than it did a few weeks ago.

Captain Cameron Smith leads Leeds Rhinos out to face Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

They will travel to Friday’s game at Wigan on the back of three successive victories for the first time in more than a year, they have a relatively fit squad and team and individual performances have improved in recent weeks. There’s a chance Leeds could finish eighth for the second straight season, which isn’t good enough, but their 28 points is four more than last year and would have secured sixth place in 2023.

It has been a disappointing year and what positivity there is now would be diminished by a couple of heavy defeats in the final two rounds, but Rhinos have given themselves something to build on going into pre-season and 2025.

2: All to play for.

Leeds and Hull KR can do each other a favour this weekend. Wigan are two points clear of the Robins who visit Leigh Leopards - a team sitting two places and a point ahead of Rhinos - on Friday. Wigan isn’t traditionally a happy hunting ground for Leeds, but they had an outstanding home success when the teams met a month ago and have won four of their last five games at what is now Brick Community Stadium.

Rhyse Martin made his final home appearance for Leeds Rhinos in last week's big win against Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hull KR, on the other hand, have defeated Leeds twice already this term and are the only side Leeds haven’t beaten in the past two seasons. Depending on the result at Leigh, Wigan could win the league leaders’ shield this weekend and if not, Hull KR might pinch it seven days later.

Wigan’s final game is at home to fourth-placed Salford Red Devils - who two points ahead of Rhinos - so it’s a fascinating end to one of the closest Super League seasons.

3: Look back in anger.

Leeds Rhinos have won five of their eight games under Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

If Leeds do miss out, it won’t be difficult to pinpoint the games which cost them a play-off spot. The biggest blow was at Salford a month ago, when they wasted leads of 12-0 - inside 10 minutes - and 16-6.

There was also disastrous 30-24 home defeat by Huddersfield Giants in April, after they twice led by 12 points. And, of course, Leeds are one of only three teams beaten by Hull FC this year.

Wins in even a couple of those matches would have made a huge difference to Rhinos’ season. The debacle against Giants was Rhinos’ fourth successive loss at AMT Headingley, but after that they won seven of their final eight. Maintaining that improving home form will be crucial next term.

4: Did Rhinos wait too long?

Rohan Smith left the club days after the loss at Hull in June, in their 15th competitive game of the year. Their record at the time was seven wins and eight defeats. Of the 11 they’ve played since, they’ve won seven.

So the obvious question is, did Rhinos wait too long to change their coach? Certainly, in hindsight, they may well be thinking ‘if only we’d made the change a month earlier’, but Brad Arthur wasn’t available then and loyalty to someone who has another year left on his contract isn’t anything to be ashamed of.

Coming when it did, the change enabled the club to bring in someone of the sort of quality and experience which rarely becomes available to a Super League club. With 10 games left and the play-offs looking a long way away, Rhinos could have drifted until the end of the season under an interim coaching staff, but took bold action then and were rewarded when Arthur agreed to stay on for 2025. It might pay off even more over the next two weeks.

5: Recruitment.

The 2024 squad was never a bad one and Rhinos are now starting to play closer to their potential, but they remain some way behind the likes of Wigan and Hull KR in terms of quality and depth. The Robins, for example, will be strengthened next year by the addition of ace goal kicker Rhyse Martin, whose departure in turn will weaken Leeds.

How Rhinos’ squad is reshaped over the next few months is crucial and it seems bringing in a like-for-like replacement for Martin isn’t on the agenda. When he returns from injury next year Morgan Gannon will give them another option in the second-row, alongside James McDonnell and James Bentley, who will presumably switch back to an edge if a new prop is signed.

Front-row is the priority and an area where Leeds plan to use an overseas quota spot. The other is in the three-quarters, which is something of a surprise considering Ryan Hall will replace David Fusitu’a, Ash Handley, Paul Momirovski and Harry Newman are all contracted and there’s some good young outside-backs coming through.

Rhinos, though, are concerned at a lack of experienced competition for places on the wings and at centre. If a wing comes in, it may be Handley plays some rugby one place further in next year.

More departures on top of the six already confirmed are possible, but the rest of the squad are contracted for next year so the ball is in the players’ court and individuals won’t leave without another club lined up.