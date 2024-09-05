Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC injury news: here's who's ruled out and when they could be back

Leeds Rhinos are in a relatively healthy state, injury-wise, at the business end of the season, but that’s not the case for opponents Hull FC.

Friday’s visitors to AMT Headingley will be without at least seven senior players and have doubts over several more. Rhinos came through last weekend’s extra-time win at London Broncos with no major new concerns and could welcome back pack leader Mikolaj Oledzki after a four-game layoff. Only three of their top-20 players are unavailable. Here’s who will definitely miss Rhinos’ final home game of the campaign, on both sides and when they could be back on the field.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

The Ireland international missed last week's loss to Castleford because of a shoulder injury. A return date has not been given.

2. Ed Chamberlain (Hull)

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

3. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)

Rhinos' top try scorer has undergone surgery on a hand injury, keeping the winger off the field for the rest of 2024.

4. Ash Handley (Rhinos)

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue. He won't play again this season.

5. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)

The stalwart hooker picked up a calf muscle injury against Castleford last week and is racing aganst time to play against before he retires at the end of the season.

6. Danny Houghton (Hull)

