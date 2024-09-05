Friday’s visitors to AMT Headingley will be without at least seven senior players and have doubts over several more. Rhinos came through last weekend’s extra-time win at London Broncos with no major new concerns and could welcome back pack leader Mikolaj Oledzki after a four-game layoff. Only three of their top-20 players are unavailable. Here’s who will definitely miss Rhinos’ final home game of the campaign, on both sides and when they could be back on the field.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Here's who'll miss out because of injury and when they could be back on the field. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Ed Chamberlain (Hull)
The Ireland international missed last week's loss to Castleford because of a shoulder injury. A return date has not been given. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Ash Handley (Rhinos)
Rhinos' top try scorer has undergone surgery on a hand injury, keeping the winger off the field for the rest of 2024. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)
The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue. He won't play again this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Danny Houghton (Hull)
The stalwart hooker picked up a calf muscle injury against Castleford last week and is racing aganst time to play against before he retires at the end of the season. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.