Friday’s visitors to AMT Headingley will be without at least seven senior players and have doubts over several more. Rhinos came through last weekend’s extra-time win at London Broncos with no major new concerns and could welcome back pack leader Mikolaj Oledzki after a four-game layoff. Only three of their top-20 players are unavailable. Here’s who will definitely miss Rhinos’ final home game of the campaign, on both sides and when they could be back on the field.