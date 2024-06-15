Lots of 4s, one 6 in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 18-10 humiliation at Hull FC

Rhinos suffer a defeat like this most seasons. Last year they lost to the bottom two of Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity in successive weeks and they’ve been beaten by London Broncos in each of their past two relegation campaigns. This was debacle to match any of those and Hull won more convincingly than the final scoreline suggests.

Hull are getting better, but they had lost 13 of their previous 14 competitive games this season so there’s no way to sugar coat it; it was an awful result and the top-six, which should be the absolute minimum requirement for a club like Leeds - looks a long, long way off.

What makes it worse is this was Leeds’ strongest 17 for a while. They lined up from one-seven and only three of the starting 13 weren’t in their squad number position. It was the seventh time Rhinos have failed to score in a half of rugby this season.

Rhinos’ last tackle options were poor verging on non-existant, they made their usual high tally of errors and conceded some ridiculous penalties. In wet conditions, even at 0-0 before any scoreboard pressure, they tried to offload at every opportunity and didn’t play with their heads.

It was Rhinos’ first game since Rob Burrow’s death 13 days earlier and there were some moving moments before kick-off, but Leeds’ large travelling support were vocal in the second half, calling for coach Rohan Smith to be sacked.

Rhinos had a huge escape inside four minutes when Jordan Lane forced his way over their line, but knocked on. Referee Liam Moore said no try and Aaron Moore - his brother on video duty - agreed. It was a similar story soon afterwards when Brodie Croft regathered from his own high kick to touch down, but the officials ruled it had been knocked on by David Fusitu’a first, as he competed in the air with Lewis Martin.

There were chances at both ends after that, but no score until three minutes before the break when Croft, Paul Momirovski and Fusitu’a couldn’t keep Lewis Martin out from Jake Trueman’s pass. Ben Reynolds added a touchline goal to make it 6-0, then in the next set Sam Lisone was penalised for a high shot and Hull scored again as a result.

Rhinos’ defence completely clocked off in front of the posts and Denive Balmforth burrowed through to give Reynolds the simplest of conversions. There’s no shortage of competition, but that last four minutes of the opening period must be up there among the most embarrassing spells of rugby in Leeds’ recent history.

But hold on, things were to get worse. Just five minutes after the interval Momirovski - who wasn’t anywhere near the ball - was penalised for dissent and in the resulting set Cam Scott went over for a converted try to make it 18-0.

Ash Handley pulled fur points back with 24 minutes left when he touched down from Croft’s grubber and his pass was deflected to Harry Newman for a consolation score late on, which Rhyuse Martin improved. That came against 12 men with Tom Briscoe in the sin-bin for a professional foul.

Hull FC: Moy, Briscoe, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, L Martin, Trueman, Reynolds, Ese’ese, M Smith, Sao, Lane, Scott, Fash. Subs Ashworth, Balmforth, Aydin, Chan.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu’a, Momirovski, Newman, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, O’Connor, Goudemand, McDonnell, Martin, C Smith. Subs Holroyd, Lisone, Sangare, Johnson.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Attendance: 12,166.

1 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Some good runs, beat the first defender a few time, particularly early on, but nothing came of them 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) Unlucky with the knock-on for Brodie Croft’s no-try, made some decent catches, did okay in his second game of the season 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Did well to score Leeds, second trym, but wasn't involved much before that 4 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Paul Momirovski (no 4) Made a couple of good tackles and wasn't bad for the most part, but conceded a ridiculous penalty which led to Hull going 18-0 ahead 4 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Wing: Ash Handley (no 5) Scored one try and his deflected pass created the other, but made some uncharacteristic errors including a bizarre forward pass near the opposition’s line 4 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales