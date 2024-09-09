Leeds Rhinos fans haven’t had a lot to cheer about this year, but the 68-6 rout of Hull FC left most of our supporters’ jury delighted.

For once, there was no downside in terms of performance as Leeds kept play-off hopes alive and gave their points difference a much-needed boost. That will send them into Friday’s game at Wigan Warriors in good heart, but not everyone is convinced Rhinos have turned a corner.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

After the disappointing performance against London, Brad Arthur called for a reaction and the team well and truly delivered. It was the most organised and fluid we have looked in years, which is hopefully a sign of things to come as we reach the important part of the season.

Cameron Smith, left and Brodie Croft celebrate after Leeds Rhinos' win against Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Under Arthur's leadership we are starting to see the best of some players. One of them is Brodie Croft who looked a real danger all night on Friday. He is truly benefitting from having proper structure in place and could be just what we need to reach the play-offs and beyond. He and Matt Frawley seem to finally be connecting and we looked like the team we were promised at the beginning of the season.

I appreciate Hull FC have been the worst team in Super League this season, but I believe this win is bigger than that. We have struggled to score points this season so demolishing a team by 50-plus will give the team a much needed confidence boost, especially when we've struggled against Hull before. We have a coach who is getting the boys working hard and even if we do not make the play-offs this time round, the potential for 2025 is huge.

Looking ahead to Wigan away, it is a tough ask to go and pick up a win there, but given the steady improvement over the past few weeks (barring London), I will back the boys to do well. Confidence will be plentiful and after beating the Warriors soundly a few weeks ago, there are plenty of reasons to be positive.

BECKY OXLEY

James Bentley, seen scoring against Hull FC, is turning into the player Leeds Rhinos hoped he'd be, according to fan Iain Sharp. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The final home match of the season was inclusivity round for the Rhinos, a proud moment for the club to highlight the many strings to their bow and the 'one team, team Rhinos' mantra. I was proud to be a small part of the night and the amount of times I heard "I saw you on the big screen” was mad, but the feedback and impact is immense.

There wasn’t a Rhinos fan in the house who could have left Headingley complaining. What a game, we were on fire. The team were electric, scoring for fun, 10 tries and 14 goals in a massive team effort. Hull haven’t been great this year and are fighting to avoid the wooden spoon, but they had no chance to get into the game.

The difference in the team in the last few weeks since Brad Arthur took over is obvious and hearing him talk in the Gold Members event with Ian Blease on Tuesday night, it seems there is plenty more to come next year and I’m excited. Back to this season, we have two games to go, away at Wigan and Hull KR. We are still in the mix for the top-six and we go again. Let’s continue to keep the faith.

DAVID MUHL

Leeds Rhinos fans are going to miss Rhyse Martin, seen trying to pull away from is Hull FC's Jack Charles. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.-

My first thought after Friday's game was why can’t we play like that every week? But the answer came very quickly - because we aren’t playing Hull every week.

I have seen some bad teams in my 55 years of watching our fantastic sport, but I don’t think I’ve seen many worse than the current Hull side. Having said that, as a friend of mine always says, you can only play what’s in front of you and we certainly put on a performance for our last home game of the season.

There were good performances all round and yet again Rhyse Martin showed us what we’ll be missing next year with a fine performance with the boot. Our spine played well, Brodie Croft showing what a fine player he is and Andy Ackers, Matt Frawley and Lachie Miller all playing their part. And what can you say about young Alfie Edgell's four-try haul? A full-back by trade, but filling the winger's spot marvellously. It was good to see Oledzki back. I have been a bit of a critic of Mik this year, but he had a good game and led from the front, making good yards with the ball. I must mention Cam Smith as well, he has faced some criticism from fans this season, but his tackling was top class and he even passed the ball at least three times!

I don’t know what the penalty count was, but I only remember two and the errors were minimal, which shows if we cut these down it gives us a chance to play some rugby and put points on the board. This win put us in the top-six briefly, but we have two massive games coming up. I’m not holding my breath, but you never know.

IAIN SHARP

Last Friday saw the last Leeds Rhinos home game of the regular 2024 season and the demolition of Hull FC. Perhaps the major question on fans’ lips was “how did we lose to this shower back in June?” Since then, Leeds have kicked on and appointed Brad Arthur as coach, while Hull appear to have kicked the bucket, with a squad containing so much dead wood they could qualify for a Forestry Commission grant.

Leeds are finally starting to look like the team we hoped they’d be: Brodie Croft and Matty Frawley running riot, James Bentley turning into the sort of player we all wanted when he came from Saints; tough, uncompromising and not taking a backward step. Alfie Edgell’s four tries show that once you sort out the pack - hopefully over the closed-season - the backs are good enough to use that platform, even with the departure of David Fusitu’a at the end of the campaign.

Formula One motor racing used to have something called a ‘racing accident’, ruled when drivers were going so hard contact was inevitable. There was a situation when Leeds conceded a penalty for a high shot when the attacking Hull player lost his footing and slipped into the tackle at the last possible moment prior to contact, meaning the tackle was made to head rather than torso. Under current rules, this was a penalty even though there was no malice intended. Surely the game has to be pragmatic enough to understand such a tackle is a ‘racing accident’ and it should be play on?

Hull’s performance has also shown issues with the league structure under IMG for 2025. Rugby league only a few years ago was sold to the fans as ‘every minute matters’, but given Hull have already been told they are assured a place at the top table next season, they’ve

effectively given up trying already. London have put up far more of an effort and, frankly, are worthy of their place in Super League next season - especially as they have effectively been playing with a hand tied behind their back for the year - based on effort.

The simple answer would be to retain the 12 top sides, promote two from the Championship and bin the loop fixtures everyone hates. The final two games of the season for Leeds are both away and they couldn’t be tougher, facing the top two sides in the league. Both are chasing the leaders’ shield, while Leeds are chasing the play-offs. An interesting two weeks lie ahead.

GAVIN MILLER

My long in the tooth, weathered, browbeaten, experienced rugby league-watching best friend, who has seen it all over many many years, has instructed me to get Wigan and Hull KR away tickets and an IF form for the Grand Final as he thinks we are going all the way. So upbeat was he after watching Leeds batter the worst Hull FC team in a generation, he has convinced himself Brad Arthur is going to pull off the impossible and coach this Leeds team to sixth in the league and an improbable play-off run to Old Trafford.

I am less convinced. The rollercoaster form and approach of the current crop is not designed for a peak Brian McDermott ‘win it from fifth’ approach. McDermott had winners and leaders everywhere he looked and knew they could be relied upon to win when it mattered. This group, doesn’t have that.

They will continue to flatter to deceive for the remaining league fixtures and the play-offs - if by a miracle we do get there - and will bow out of the competition with plaudits from fans and expectations for next season. My expectations will only be increased with wholesale player changes, especially in the forwards.