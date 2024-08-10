Play-off prospects remain slight, but Leeds proved they are heading in the right direction under coach Brad Arthur with a dazzling 30-4 demolition of Betfred Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

It’s one win and weary Wigan were playing their third game in 10 days, so don’t get carried away. Actually, do – because this was a highlight in what has been a laregely grim campaign and it was a performance and result worth getting excited about.

Rhinos were superb with and without the ball, there were some magnificent individual performances and it was an indication of what this squad are capable of when they get their act together. What they need to do now is back it up with a similar effort in their next game and the one after that.

Considering they had only two specialist props - James Bentley and Mickael Goudemand, who aren’t exactly giants, coming on as the first change - it was an incredible effort. Not perfect, there were some errors, but so much better than they have been this year.

Leeds struck first with a world-class try after 17 minutes. Acting-captain Matt Frawley and Lachie Miller handled deep in Leeds’ territory before Rhyse Martin surged along the left flank. He returned the ball to Miller and the full-back did well to find Harry Newman who finished well despite a last-ditch tackle by Jai Field.

Martin added the extras and claimed the opening period’s other points with a 37th-minute penalty goal after a high shot by Leeds old boy Sam Walters on Bentley. Keeping Wigan scoreless for 40 minutes is a good effort and Rhinos defended well. The closest the visitors came was at the start of the second quarter when Liam Thompson forced his way over the line, but Jarrod O’Connor got under him to prevent the ball being grounded.

Another penalty made it 10-0 seven minutes into the second period, after Wigan were caught offside. On the previous play Miller made a break with Newman in support, but went the other way and was tackled.

James McDonnell was pulled down just short before Rhinos extended their lead through a terrific finish by Miller who stepped past Field and rode Kaide Ellis’ tackle to touch down. Martin improved from close to the left-touchline and booted his fifth goal after being victim of a high tackle which earned Keighran a spell in the sin-bin.

At 18-0 the job was nearly done and it was sealed with 15 minutes left when McDonnell crashed jubilantly over from first-receiver close to the line. Hopes of a clean sheet were ended seven minutes from time when Liam Marshall broke Wigan’s duck, but there was more drama to come as the visitors’ England half-back Harry Smith was sent-off for dropping with a forearm on Bentley.

That was two minutes from time and Leeds put the icing on the cake from the penalty when Miller chipped to the corner, Paul Momirovski batted the ball back and Martin touched down, before landing his seventh goal from the right-hand whitewash. Leeds had a big advantage in the penalty count which finished nine-four in their favour (four-two in the first half).

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Edgell, Croft, Frawley, Sangare, Ackers, Lisone, McDonnell, Martin, O’Connor. Subs Bentley, Goudemand, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Hampshire, Smith, Harvard, Leeming, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Subs Byrne, Mago, Eckersley, Walters.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Teenage winger Riley Lumb made his comeback from a hamstring injury as Rhinos’ reserves were beaten 40-30 by Wigan in the curtain-raiser. Leeds scored first, but trailed 40-6 with 15 minutes left before making the score respectable with a four-try rally. Luis Roberts and Presley Cassell both crossed twice and Jack Sinfield scored a try and five goals.

1 . Leeds Rhinos 30 Wigan Warriors 4 Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Involved twice in Leeds’ first try; took some wrong options but did well for his touchdown 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) Try-saving tackles on Jai Field and Jake Wardle, some strong yardage runs and made a couple of good catches 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) His best game for a while, scored a world-class try, one outstanding ball-and-all tackle 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Paul Momirovski (no 4) Had a big game, strong defensively and some good work going forward, including a couple of important intercepts 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales