Should Leeds Rhinos rest players v Wigan Warriors? Latest talking points including recruitment & retention

Leeds Rhinos are preparing for a home play-off for the first time in eight years, despite last week’s loss to Catalans Dragons.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh Centurions’ win against St Helens means Rhinos are guaranteed to finish no lower than fourth in Betfred Super League, whatever their result away to Wigan Warriors on Friday. Here’s five talking points.

1: Retention and recruitment. It’s not something for a club of Rhinos’ stature to get overly excited about, but they can be pleased with their top-four finish, having improved by at least four places and eight points from last year. It’s the highest they’ve been since 2017 and, after too many seasons of stagnation or decline, the whole competition benefits from one of its biggest clubs being back on the up. The 15,000 crowd for a Thursday fixture against Catalans showed that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos have given themselves something to build on, but are still a work in progress. Changes have been made in the youth department and in terms of the first team, the big issue is the 14 players whose contract ends in the autumn of 2026.

A Thursday night crowd of more than 15,000 saw Leeds Rhinos' home defeat by Catalans Dragons. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A couple of those have agreed new deals, which are yet to be announced and Leeds would like to keep most of them. There’s no need for major changes; Presley Cassell’s emergence has effectively already added a forward to the squad for next year and there’s also Maika Sivo to come in, but a small number of additions are likely once the dust has settled on 2025.

2: Reality check. After five successive wins and some good performances, Rhinos were probably due an off night and the loss to Catalans reflects where they are as a team. Hype had been building over their Grand Final prospects so last week was a reality check.

Leeds have proved on their day they can beat anyone in Super League, other than the French team, but realistically, they remain a work in progress and Hull KR, Wigan - and maybe Leigh - are a bit further down the track. Though they have handled the loss of key players really well this year, Leeds struggled without the injured Jake Connor and there’s still a big gap between their best and worst performances. Everybody gets knocked down at some point, it’s getting back up that counts. Rhinos haven’t lost back-to-back games this year and how they respond at Wigan will reveal a bit more about them as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Sinfield was called into Leeds Rhinos' side for the first time since July when they lost to Catalans Dragons last week. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

3: Jack Sinfield. Filling in for Connor - probably the most influential player in the competition this year - at scrum-half was a tough assignment for Jack Sinfield, who was making only his fifth start and 13th appearance overall this term and has often played at hooker in his games off the bench. He had a torrid opening 40, but did some good things in the second half.

Having learned his trade and shown he can run a team in the academy and reserves, the 20-year-old needs more regular senior rugby now, but a loan deal would risk Rhinos being left with no half-back cover, so he’s in a difficult situation. Sinfield is an excellent goal kicker and should be the go-to option in future games if Connor’s not there.

4: Half-measures. Though he didn’t actually use the word, Rhinos’ Matt Frawley appeared to announce his retirement in a message on social media, thanking those involved in his career and looking forward to seeing “what’s next”. It’s a shame things didn’t work out for him at Leeds.

He was a mainstay of the team last year, but lost his place to Connor early in the current campaign and was loaned to Huddersfield Giants, only for an ankle injury this month to end his season. The 30-year-old - whose Leeds contract expires this autumn - is a good bloke and showed, in the professional way he reacted to being dropped, his qualities as a professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presley Cassell's taste of first team rugby has effectively added a forward to Leeds Rhinos' squad for 2026. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos’ remaining halves, Brodie Croft, Connor and Sinfield, are all out of contract at the end of next season, but big things are expected of two who have yet to make a first team appearance. Though Fergus McCormack’s year has been disrupted by a hamstring injury, he is a talent and George Brown’s performances in the academy and reserves suggest he could be knocking on the first team door before long, having already been 18th man for one game this term.

5: To rest, or not to rest. Leeds could still finish third, if they win at Wigan on Friday and Leigh lose to Huddersfield, but that’s unlikely, so coach Brad Arthur will have to decide whether to rest players this week ahead of a play-off tie, probably eight days later. Going strong risks players being injured or suspended, but it’s a long turnaround and little more than a month since Rhinos’ last weekend without a game. Winning, or at least playing well, at Wigan would be a confidence boost going into the play-offs and Leeds need to put the disappointment against Catalans behind them.

Obviously if Connor - or anyone else - isn’t fully fit, there’s no need to take a gamble, but injuries mean the number of potential changes is limited, particularly in the backs and it’s not right to throw academy kids in before they are ready. Also, Rhinos have a reserves Grand Final next Saturday and fringe players who have featured all season deserve the opportunity to play in that.