Leeds Rhinos guaranteed home play-off after Leigh Leopards beat St Helens
Leopards’ 28-10 win lifted them above Rhinos into third on the Betfred Super League table and left Saints, who are fifth, four points behind Leeds with just one game remaining in the regular season. The teams finishing third and fourth have home advantage in the opening round of the play-offs, against the sixth- and fifth-placed finishers respectively.
The elimination tie in two weeks’ time will be the first play-off at AMT Headingley since 2017, which was the last time Rhinos finished in the top-four. Leeds could still finish third, if they win at Wigan Warriors next Friday and Leigh are beaten at home by Huddersfield Giants. More likely, fourth place will see them face Saints on Saturday, September 27, with an 8pm kick-off. Saints haven’t lost to Rhinos at Headingley since 2017 and have won three of the sides’ four meetings so far this year.
If Leigh seal third spot, they will take on either Wakefield Trinity or Hull FC the previous evening. The highest-ranked winners will then travel to second-placed Wigan for a semi-final on Friday, October 3. League leaders Hull KR are at home to the lowest-ranked elimination tie winners the following afternoon.