Star scrum-half Jake Connor will do “everything possible” to be fit for Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Wigan Warriors next Friday, coach Brad Arthur says.

The Man of Steel contender missed his first game of the season when Rhinos were beaten 16-8 at home by Catalans Dragons last night (Thursday). Depending on the result of this evening’s game between Leigh Leopards and St Helens, Leeds might now need to win at Wigan to secure a top-four finish in Betfred Super League and home advantage for the opening round of play-offs.

Connor suffered a rib injury during Leeds’ win at his former club Huddersfield Giants eight days ago and, speaking in yesterday’s post-match press conference, Arthur said: “It’s a day to day proposition with him. He will do everything possible to try and get out there. It is an eight-day turn around so he has a chance.”

Jake Connor and other injured players watch on as Leeds Rhinos slump to a 16-8 defeat by Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Arthur admitted Connor’s influence in attack was missed as Leeds’ five-game winning run came to an end. Both their tries came in the final quarter and the team boss said: “Jake has been nice and composed, especially over the last five or six weeks.

“He has grown into the role really well, but I don’t think that should be an excuse for us. There were some guys in the team who tried way too hard to make things happen, instead of letting it happen and working at it.”

AMT Headingley hasn’t staged a play-off since 2017 and Arthur made no attempt to hide his dismay at the result. Catalans are the only Super League team Leeds haven’t beaten this year and he stated: “We had an opportunity and we’ve let it go, which is disappointing. The club and everyone deserves better, but unfortunately we can’t do anything about it right now. The only thing we can do is how we respond.

“I am going to put it down to just a bad night for us, that progressively got worse as it went on. We can’t dwell on it or look at it for too long, we have got to move on to what’s coming next.”