New Rhinos under-18s coach Simon Brown joined Leeds academy as a player in 2006. He is second from left on the front-row. That year's academy recruits were: back row from left, Joe Howey, John Elkington, Danny Lawton, Ben Jones-Bishop, Chris Clarkson, Ryan Hall; front row, Jodie Broughton, Simon Brown, Paul McShane, David Leeke , Matthew Fox. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Leeds Rhinos have announced a series of changes to their youth development staff, including a new academy head-coach.

Simon Brown, who came through Leeds’ system and is the current academy assistant-coach, will replace Chev Walker in charge of the under-18s next season. He is also taking over the scholarship team, whose current boss Mark Butterill becomes head of pathways talent ID. Darren Higgins is Rhinos’ new head of youth, a role he previously held at Sheffield Eagles, London Broncos and Castleford Tigers. Butterill and Higgins succeed Simon Bell and John Bastian respectively, who are understood to be moving to another Super League club at the end of this season.

Walker guided Leeds’ academy to second place in the table this year. They play host to St Helens in a play-off semi-final on Saturday. He will continue as transition-coach - linking the lower grades and first team - and remains in charge of the reserves, who finished top of the table and are through to their Grand Final.

Leeds Rhinos transition-coach Chev Walker, seen during last week's Super League win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “Our talent pathway is a major focus for us as a club, not only identifying the best young talent, but almost as importantly nurturing and developing that talent so those players are ready to come through into the Super League squad. Chev Walker has done an outstanding job this season combining his role as transition-coach for the first team with that of head-coach for the academy and reserves. The importance of this role, which [team boss] Brad Arthur was instrumental in creating this time last year, can be seen with the likes of Zak Lloyd, Jacob Stead, George Brown and most notably Presley Cassell, who have been able to step up to be involved with the first team without any hesitation.”

Brown joined Leeds’ academy at the same time as current first team star Ryan Hall, along with Chris Clarkson and Ben Jones-Bishop - who went on to be Super League Grand Final winners - and 2020 Man of Steel Paul McShane. Brown didn’t make a first team appearance for Leeds, but played as a half-back with Sheffield Eagles, Doncaster, Hunslet, York, Halifax, Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs. He returned to Sheffield in 2022 as an assistant-coach and rejoined Rhinos seven months ago.

Blease said: “He is a talented young coach who himself came through the player pathway at Leeds before moving to Sheffield to establish himself as a professional. After retiring at Hunslet, he began his coaching journey at Sheffield and has impressed everyone at the Rhinos since coming back to AMT Headingley this year.”

The sporting director hailed Butterill and Higgins as “two highly knowledgeable people who have worked at every level of rugby league in the region”. He added: “They have developed as coaches through the Rhinos, whether that is working on aspects like student rugby league or the Rhinos talent pathway with the North v South programme.

Teenager George Brown has moved to the fringe of Leeds Rhinos' first team squad this year after impressing in the lower grades. Picture by David Harrison.

“They have built up contacts and connections across the game and it is great we are able to reward their hard work and dedication by offering them these new positions, showing how the club wants to develop the next generation of coaches as well as players.”