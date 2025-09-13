Leeds Rhinos news: here's how close every 1st team player is to a ban on penalty points

This season the RFL introduced a points-based penalty system designed to reduce the number of suspensions for relatively minor incidents, but crack down on serious and repeat offenders. Points are issued for every grade of offence, with one for a level A charge, three for B, five for C and 12 for D. Grade E cases are referred to a disciplinary tribunal.

Points remain on a player’s record for 12 months and a one-match suspension is imposed once the total reaches six. After that, the tariff is: 12-14 points - two-matches; 18-20 - three; 24-26 - four; 30-32 - five; 36-38 - six; 39-41 - seven; 42-44 - eight; 45-47 - nine; 48-50 - 10; 51-53 - 11; 54 or more - 12-plus.

Penalties issued for each offence are halved once a punishment, including a fine which kicks in at three points, has been served. All that means any player on five or more points faces a suspension for their next charge, no matter how minor.

Fourteen members of Rhinos’ first team squad have penalty points on their record, with a couple of them being above the threshold for a one-match suspension. Therefore, they will be banned for at least one game if they are charged with even a grade A offence, which would lead to no further action for someone on fewer than two points. Here’s the full list of Rhinos players who have received points this season and how close they are to being stood down.

