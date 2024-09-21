Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings as season ends in 26-16 loss at Hull KR

To snatch a place in the top-six, Rhinos needed to win and hope other results went their way and neither happened. Catalans Dragons’ win at Hull FC on Saturday meant Rhinos finished eighth for the second successive Betfred Super League season and that, like their performance after half-time, isn’t good enough.

Rhinos were the better team in the first 40 minutes and led twice, but a Robins try from an error just before the break sent the sides in all square. The thir quarter, though, was largely one-way traffic and Leeds were well beaten by the time they scored their last try of the campaign in the final minute.

Leeds have shot themselves in the foot so often this year and this was another example as an error, penalty and set restart allowed Hull KR to get on the front foot immediately after half-time and Leeds were never able to regain any momentum. It was a disappointing end for the three members of Rhinos’ 17 playing their final game for the club, including Luis Roberts who was called up for his first senior appearance since May after another departing player, David Fusitu’a, was ruled out with a foot injury.

Rhyse Martin, who will join Hull KR next year, scored a try and two conversions and James Donaldson got on midway through the second period. Martin scored the opening touchdown after 17 minutes, producing some nice footwork from a short pass by Brodie Croft, though he hit a post with his conversion attempt.

The Robins trailed for just five minutes, hitting back through Matt Parcell who dashed past Justin Sangare and Alfie Edgell from Matty Storton’s offload. Parcell, who will leave Hull KR at the end of their season, had a big game against his previous club. Showing him the door wasn’t one of Rhinos’ smarter decisions.

Mikey Lewis added the extras to Parcell’s try, but Edgell scored a cracking solo effort to edge Leeds back in front 10 minutes from the break, fooling the defence with a dummy and step on the last tackle. Martin made no mistake that time.

But sport at this level can be cruel. Edgell was outstanding for the first 37 minutes, making some terrific catches under pressure, but then he spilled Lewis’ kick behind Rhinos’ line and Peta Hiku followed up to put a hand on the ball, levelling the scores at half-time.

The hosts regained the lead just seven minutes into the second period. Croft, Matt Frawley and Riley Lumb all failed to get a kick away inside Rhinos’ 30 and after the ball was turned over, Lewis evaded Paul Momirovski to send Tom Opacic over. Rhinos had an escape moments later when Ryan Hall - who will join Leeds next year - touched down, but referee Jack Smith said no try and video assistant Chris Kendall agreed there had been an obstruction in the build-up.

Sauaso Sue went over to increase the hosts’ advantage after Roberts dropped a high ball and then a spill by Edgell led to a try for Joe Burgess, with Lewis landing his third goal. Leeds at least finished on a positive note when Andy Ackers went over from acting-half and Martin added the extras with his final act as a Rhinos player. The penalty count finished eight-all and each side had one set-restart. Rhinos can now look forward to a long, tough pre-season. They have improved in the 10 games since Brad Arthur took over as coach, but as this defeat proved, there’s a lot of work to be done before they can compete consistently with the top teams.

Hull KR: Broadbent, Burgess, Hiku, Opacic, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Parcell, Whitbread, Storton, Batchelor, Hadley. Subs Litten, King, Luckley, Brown.

Leeds Rhinos: Edgell, Roberts, Newman, Momirovski, Lumb, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Subs O’Connor, Bentley, Lisone, Donaldson.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Attendance: not given.

Hull KR 26 Leeds Rhinos 16 Here's how the Rhinos players rated.

Full-back: Alfie Edgell (no 29) Was outstanding for 37 minutes, scoring a lovely try and taking some tricky high balls, but then twice dropped bombs leading to Rovers tries 7

Wing: Luis Roberts (no 24) Came in for his first appearance since May and last for the club; dropped a high kick in the second half which led to Rovers' fourth try 4

Centre: Paul Momirovski (no 4) At fault for the hosts' third try when he shot out of the line and missed a tackle on Mikey Lewis 4

Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Tried to make some breaks, but never got clear 5