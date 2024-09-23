Disciplinary news: verdicts announced on Leeds Rhinos players as Hull FC man banned by match review panel
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith was not charged after being penalised for an alleged dangerous tackle late in the first half of last Friday’s defeat at Hull KR. The panel’s notes stated he “does not lift opponent into a dangerous position”.
The panel also dismissed allegations against Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin (dangerous contact) and James McDonnell (use of forearm by ball carrier), as well as the Robins’ Dean Hadley (dangerous throw/lift), Peta Hiku (late contact on passer), Sam Luckley (late contact on passer) and Dean Hadley (head contact).
Leigh Leopards’ Ricky Leutele avoided a charge and will be available for Friday’s Betfred Super League elimination play-off at Salford Red Devils, after being sin-binned for head contact during the round 27 home win over St Helens. The panel reported: “Contact is secondary and low force. Sin-bin sufficient.”
There was also relief for York Valkyrie’s Tamzin Renouf who was cleared to play in the Women’s Super League title-decider at St Helens on October 6, despite being yellow carded in yesterday’s (Sunday) semi-final win over Rhinos. According to the review panel: “Player is late and there is considerable flexion of the opponent’s head and neck. Sin-bin sufficient.”
Hull’s Yusuf Aydin received a one-match penalty notice for dangerous contact in last Saturday’s home loss to Catalans Dragons. He will serve the ban in pre-season. Rochdale Hornets will be without Aiden Roden for this weekend’s League One play-off at home to Hunslet RLFC. He was suspended for two matches for a grade D dangerous throw/lift in yesterday’s defeat at Keighley Cougars.
Hunslet’s George Flanagan avoided a ban after being yellow-carded for throwing the ball at an opponent in Sunday’s 18-14 win over Midlands Hurricanes. The review panel report stated: “Ball is thrown from a distance and with minimal force. Sin-bin sufficient.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.