Winger Ash Handley and forward Lucy Murray won the top honours at Leeds Rhinos’ awards presentation this evening (Monday).

Top try scorer Handley received the new Rob Burrow CBE player of the year trophy, presented by the late scrum-half’s father Geoff Burrow. The winner is chosen by the coaching staff and Handley, who is recovering from season-ending wrist surgery, said: “I am delighted to win this award.

“I would do anything for this club. I am a Leeds lad and I want us to do something special. I am desperate to see this club back where it belongs.”

Second-rower Murray, a product of Leeds’ academy, took the women’s player of the year prize. The new fans’ player of the year was Rhyse Martin and Brodie Croft’s length of the field touchdown at home to Leigh Leopards was voted try of the season. Handley’s scores at home to Salford Red Devils and away against Hull KR were second and third respectively.

Ash Handley with the Rob Burrow CBE Leeds Rhinos player of the year trophy, flanked by John and Gill Spencer from award sponsors NIC FM Services Ltd, Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

The Bev Risman young player of the year was Alfie Edgell. That is a new award open to players from all the club’s various teams.

Captain Jodie Boyd-Ward was named wheelchair player of the year; men’s academy player of the year was Presley Cassell and the women’s academy honour went to Lily Thompson.

Tom Pouncey was physical disability player of the year; Stephen Parkin and team captain Declan Jenkinson shared the learning disability award and Phil Daly was named team mate of the year.