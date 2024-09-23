Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos’ season fizzled out in disappointment when defeat at Hull KR, after a promising start, cost them a place in the play-offs.

That was the story of Rhinos’ season and the YEP’s fans jury reckon it will take a lot of hard work and some new faces in the squad for Leeds to climb the Betfred Super League ladder next year. Here, our panel reflect on the season finale and provide some thoughts on where Rhinos went wrong in 2024.

GAVIN MILLER

Well, thank goodness that’s over. It was probably Leeds’ worst Super League season I’ve watched. Rohan Smith assembled a squad that wasn’t even close to being good enough to compete at the top end of Super League.

Andy Ackers looks gutted after Leeds Rhinos' season ends in defeat at Hull KR. The YEP's fans panel share his disappointment. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Brad Arthur saw some improvement, but even an experienced coach like him can’t work miracles. Simply put, this squad is dire. It’s terrible. If it was possible to replace 13/14/15 players, that’s exactly what I would do. That many players are not good enough to play at the top end of the table.

Unfortunately, that can’t happen, so Leeds fans will have to strap in for a number of seasons in the bottom half of the league. We will be paying the price for terrible recruitment for a number of seasons to come.

Brad Arthur is only committed to one full season at Leeds and that’s no good either. The team is four or five years behind Wigan and the top end of the table and we need the playing and coaching team committed to that period of growth and improvement.

Rhyse Martin will be missed next year when he joins Hull KR, the YEP's Leeds Rhinos fans panel say. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

I’ve not enjoyed very much of this season and I’m not looking forward to the next one, but I’ll be there at Headingley next year complaining that I have to watch the majority of this team once again. Not good times at Leeds Rhinos.

BECKY OXLEY

The season drew to a close on Friday night with defeat to Hull KR. Many are saying it was on the cards and they are glad the season is over. It wasn’t the best game, but we tried well in parts and - certainly in the first half - we showed some of what we are made of.

Rhyse Martin scored again in his last game for us and he will be missed by the club. He has played with his heart on his sleeve throughout his time with us. His goal kicking has been almost a guaranteed two points with every attempt and it will be interesting to see who takes his place next year.

Mikolaj Oledzki, seen being tackled by Hull KR's Dean Hadley, Jai Whitbread and James Batchelor, deserves more support from his fellow forwards, according to the YEP's Leeds Rhinos fans panel. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

I’ve been forever the optimist this year and many have told me how wrong I was in thinking we could finish in the top-six. The fact is, we were in with a chance until Friday’s game.

In the last 10 games since Brad Arthur started with us we have shown a difference in our play and skill sets. We’ve been a team playing as a team and Friday showed that, even after a long season. Let’s see what happens in the off-season, look forward to 2025 as a new beginning and believe in the ‘spirit of the Rhinos’.

IAIN SHARP

It started with despair and despondency and went full circle to end in disappointment and what ‘might have been’, but that’s enough about being in east Hull. Like my Euromillions Lottery numbers, the mathematical miracle failed to materialise, which means the season ends here for Leeds and with plenty more questions than answers.

At times, Leeds pushed Hull KR close and there were a few bright spots. Alfie Edgell, apart from a couple of errors, looked competent most of the time at full-back and is certainly the sort of player Leeds need to start building on.

Given Leeds were expected to be run off the park by Rovers, there was a decent turn out from the travelling faithful, who wound up the Rovers fans with an amusing chant of ‘1985’, which was the last time Hull KR won anything of note.

Off-field, we’re told Leeds are spending up towards the salary cap and there’s little movement available in the closed season. Well, Wigan, Warrington and Hull KR are spending a similar amount and do it better than us, prompting the question of where all the cash is actually going?

I’m also impressed with Brad Arthur, who has told his charges to forget the trip to the local travel agents this week (mentally, some of them have already been on the beach for weeks) and is going to train the squad hard in post-season, before a short break and another pounding in pre-season.

If it hasn’t already been clear for most of the year, the current squad is woefully inadequate to compete. So, Leeds fans will be faced with another closed season of potential major rebuilding once again. Let’s hope Brad Arthur and Ian Blease can get the formula right for the start of next season.

DAVID MUHL

It was always going to be a tough job playing the top two in the table as our last two games and, after the previous week’s poor showing, I wasn’t expecting much against Hull KR. But the lads came out with a far better attitude and we were very much in it at half-time.

Unfortunately, all the old problems came out in the second half: unforced errors, silly penalties and poor communication. Basically, we are not fit and these things creep in when we’re fatigued. This is probably the reason we have not been able to regularly put in an 80-minute performance. Let’s hope a pre-season with Brad Arthur will improve things next year.

There are some glimpses of good things to come; Alfie Edgell had a great first half coping with some massive high balls in what were awful conditions and Riley Lumb looks a real talent who, with a bit of guidance next year, could develop into a class player. But once again, our forwards were well-beaten. Mik Oledski can’t do all the work on his own and the priority must be to bring in one or two big forwards for next year. Rhyse Martin scored a good try and again showed us what we’ll be missing next year. I’ve really enjoyed watching him over the last five years and wish him all the best going forward.

Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley put in a good shift in the first half and are starting to click, but - like everyone else - they faded in the second half. It is almost impossible, though, for half-backs to play well behind a beaten pack. The team needs the forwards to build a foundation, but sadly that has rarely happened this year. Ah well, another season of disappointment, but here’s to a better year in 2025.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

After another anticlimactic finish to a season, I am surely not the only Leeds Rhinos fan who is glad it has come to an end as Hull KR put the final nail into our play-off coffin. The game itself felt like a perfect summary of our 2024 campaign; there were glimpses of quality and signs we could challenge, but overall, we were lacklustre.

Too many errors and a lack of discipline would be disastrous against any team, let alone a KR team in top form and who are practically unbeatable at home. I believe this is a blessing in disguise as we did not deserve the play-offs and can now focus on yet another rebuild for the 2025 season.

Brad Arthur said in his post-match interview the players will be training for the next few weeks as a club of this size should be in the play-offs and this is the attitude we need from a head coach. The players need to be held accountable for underperforming once again and you need to earn the right to play for this prestigious club.

A lot of work and top-quality signings need to be made before the next season, but I believe we are making steps in the right direction. The next few months are massive though and will determine whether we retain our status as a top Super League side or remain as midtable mediocrity for years to come.