A Leeds Rhinos player has been named in the 2024 Super League Dream Team.

Rhinos’ goalkicking second-row Rhyse Martin is the only player included from a club who finished outside Betfred Super League’s top-six. The Dream Team - made up of the best players in each position from the current season - is determined by votes from the same panel who watch every fixture to determine the Man of Steel.

England centre Jake Wardle is the sole member of the 2023 Dream Team to retain his place. His Wigan and England team-mate Luke Thompson is the only other representative to have been previously selected, when he was at St Helens in 2019.

Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Wigan dominate with four inclusions, wing Liam Marshall and 20-year-old second-row Junior Nsemba also being selected. Warrington Wolves have three players included: full-back Matt Dufty, wing Matty Ashton and Danny Walker at hooker.

From Hull KR, Mikey Lewis is selected at stand-off and Elliot Minchella, a former Rhinos player, at loose forward. Salford are represented by ex-Leeds centre Nene Macdonald and half-back Marc Sneyd and prop Matty Lees is St Helens’ only inclusion

Betfred Super League Dream Team 2024: Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves), Matty Ashton (Warrington), Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Liam Marshall (Wigan), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Marc Sneyd (Salford), Matty Lees (St Helens), Danny Walker (Warrington), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos), Junior Nsemba (Wigan), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)