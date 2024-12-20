New signings all included as Leeds Rhinos reveal strong side for Boxing Day v Wakefield Trinity
Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named his strongest-available squad for the Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity.
Twenty five players are set to feature for Rhinos in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge, including all five off-season signings. Ryan Hall and Maika Sivo have been named on the wings, with Jake Connor starting at centre, Keenan Palasia in the front-row and Cooper Jenkins on the bench.
Ash Handley, who will co-captain the side next season with Cameron Smith, returns from wrist surgery in the centre. Also back from a long-term layoff is prop Tom Holroyd, who will be among the substitutes after recovering from concussion.
Academy player of the year Presley Cassell will push his case for a squad number off the bench and there is also a chance for fellow youngsters Jacob Stead and Jack Smith from outside last year’s first team squad.
Outside-back Smith has featured in previous pre-season games while Stead, a back-rower, impressed for the under-18s this year and in training with the senior side and is contracted until the end of 2027.
Full-back Lachie Miller and forward Ben Littlewood are both ruled out with a hamstring injury and second-row Morgan Gannon won’t be risked because of a sore Achilles.
Rhinos’ squad is: Alfie Edgell, Maika Sivo, Jake Connor, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith. Subs Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Jack Smith, Cooper Jenkins, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Harry Newman, Toby Warren, Presley Cassell, Jacob Stead, Tom Holroyd.
