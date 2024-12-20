New signings all included as Leeds Rhinos reveal strong side for Boxing Day v Wakefield Trinity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named his strongest-available squad for the Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity.

Cooper Jenkins will be on the bench for his first Leeds Rhinos appearance, on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Ash Handley, who will co-captain the side next season with Cameron Smith, returns from wrist surgery in the centre. Also back from a long-term layoff is prop Tom Holroyd, who will be among the substitutes after recovering from concussion.

Academy player of the year Presley Cassell will push his case for a squad number off the bench and there is also a chance for fellow youngsters Jacob Stead and Jack Smith from outside last year’s first team squad.

Outside-back Smith has featured in previous pre-season games while Stead, a back-rower, impressed for the under-18s this year and in training with the senior side and is contracted until the end of 2027.

Full-back Lachie Miller and forward Ben Littlewood are both ruled out with a hamstring injury and second-row Morgan Gannon won’t be risked because of a sore Achilles.

Rhinos’ squad is: Alfie Edgell, Maika Sivo, Jake Connor, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith. Subs Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Jack Smith, Cooper Jenkins, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Harry Newman, Toby Warren, Presley Cassell, Jacob Stead, Tom Holroyd.