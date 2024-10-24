Leeds Rhinos close in on Maika Sivo signing with Paul Momirovski set to make way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos are on the verge of completing a deal to sign superstar winger Maika Sivo.

The Fijian international is available after being released from the final year of his contract with Australian club Parramatta Eels, where he was coached by current Leeds boss Brad Arthur. Sivo scored 104 tries in 115 games during six seasons in the NRL and has been earmarked as a replacement for David Fusitu’a who left Rhinos at the end of the 2024 campaign.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Sivo has now agreed to join Rhinos, but that depends on one of their existing foreign players leaving the club. Though imports Fusitu’a and Rhyse Martin have both moved on, they have already been replaced by Samoan international forward Keenan Palasia and Australian prop Cooper Jenkins.

French internationals Mickael Goudemand and Justin Sangare – who is set to join Salford – have also been released, but were not on the overseas quota. That means Rhinos currently don’t have space for any more foreign recruits, however, as revealed by the YEP, Australian centre Paul Momirovski could also be on his way out of the club.

Rhinos are believed to be close to agreeing a severance with Momirovski, who has a year remaining on the contract he signed ahead of 2024, clearing the way for them to bring in Sivo. Parramatta are reshaping their squad and were keen to create room on their salary cap. Sivo’s departure has done that and they are understood to be willing to contribute to his wages at his new club, bringing him into Rhinos’ price range.