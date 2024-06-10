Leeds Rhinos confirm long-serving Salford Red Devils chief executive Ian Blease as new sporting director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Super League player Ian Blease, who has been chief executive of Salford Red Devils since 2016, is Leeds Rhinos’ new sporting director.

The 59-year-old was confirmed in the role at a press conference at AMT Headingley today (Monday). He will oversee Rhinos’ entire rugby operation, taking over from chief executive Gary Hetherington who is now focussing on off-field matters.

Blease joined Salford as a player in 1985 and made 252 appearances before joining hometown club Swinton in 1998. He returned to the Red Devils as chief executive in 2016.

Ian Blease is Leeds Rhinos' new sporting director. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Since then Salford have reached both the Betfred Super League Grand Final, in 2019 and Wembley the following year, when they lost to Rhinos. Despite a limited budget they have become known for recruiting – and sometimes selling on at a profit – top players, including current Leeds duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.