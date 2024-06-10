Leeds Rhinos confirm long-serving Salford Red Devils chief executive Ian Blease as new sporting director
The 59-year-old was confirmed in the role at a press conference at AMT Headingley today (Monday). He will oversee Rhinos’ entire rugby operation, taking over from chief executive Gary Hetherington who is now focussing on off-field matters.
Blease joined Salford as a player in 1985 and made 252 appearances before joining hometown club Swinton in 1998. He returned to the Red Devils as chief executive in 2016.
Since then Salford have reached both the Betfred Super League Grand Final, in 2019 and Wembley the following year, when they lost to Rhinos. Despite a limited budget they have become known for recruiting – and sometimes selling on at a profit – top players, including current Leeds duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.
Blease’s appointment will increased speculation over the future of under-pressure Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Salford team boss Paul Rowley has previously been linked with the Rhinos job and turned down a possible move to Hull FC earlier this year. Blease will be in charge of recruitment and retention of players and staff, along with all other rugby matters.
Smith has said he “fully supports” the appointment of a sporting director, which will allow him to focus more on coaching rather than administration. Rhinos had hoped to announce Blease’s appointment last week, but that was delayed following the death of club legend Rob Burrow.
