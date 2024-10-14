Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy few days for Leeds Rhinos has answered some questions and raised others.

Three signings have been announced, one player has moved on, another’s future is in the air and the club may be closer to keeping coach Brad Arthur beyond next season. Gold Coast Titans prop Keenan Palasia has signed on a two-year deal and seems to be exactly what many fans have been crying out for.

He is a big, powerful, experienced forward who hits hard in defence, carries the ball strongly and has an offload. The RFL will also have been celebrating that particular addition, as Palasia is in Samoa’s squad for the forthcoming tour and could feature in the second Test at AMT Headingley on November 2, which is certain to sell a few extra tickets.

The second forward recruit is more a case of potential than experience. Cooper Jenkins has just come off an outstanding campaign with Queensland Cup champions North Devils. An impressive game in last week’s State Grand Final, when Devils beat Newtown Jets, apparently sparked interest from NRL clubs, but the Leeds deal had already been agreed, so that’s another gold star for sporting director Ian Blease.

Jake Connor is a surprise sight in a Leeds Rhinos kit, but he'll add to competition in the backs next year. Picture by Tom Pearson/Leeds Rhinos.

The really interesting signing, though, is former England, Great Britain and Hull FC back Jake Connor, who had a season remaining on his Huddersfield Giants contract, on a two-year deal. Connor is the definition of a Marmite player and has always had a love-hate relationship with Rhinos supporters (though, to be fair, light on the love aspect). Famously, he shushed the South Stand following Giants’ win at AMT Headingley this year, after being jeered throughout.

But he is talented, there’s no doubt about that. He’s someone who loves to create opportunities for teammates and on his day, he can be unplayable. His temperament has been questioned, but a lot of the ‘Jake the Snake’ hype has been blown up by a media desperate for characters.

What really matters is Arthur clearly believes Connor is a player he can work with and the coach has already begun to get the best out of another so-called hothead in James Bentley. Connor, 30 this week, has a point to prove after his disappointing second stint with Giants and knows there won’t be many more chances.

Samoan international Keenan Palasia, seen in action against Australia last year, is the sort of forward Leeds Rhinos fans have been crying out for. Picture by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

It’s a signing with the potential to go wrong, but on the other hand could prove an inspired move. He certainly adds competition, at full-back, centre and in the halves.

The Yorkshire Evening Post revealed Paul Momirovski - one of only two experienced, specialist centres currently on Rhinos’ books - could be heading back to Australia with a year left on his deal. If he goes, that will open a space on the overseas quota, which became full when Palasia and Jenkins signed last week.

As a contracted player, the ball is in Momirovski’s court and more signings - certainly from the NRL - depend on whether he stays or goes. If an agreement is reached and Momirovski moves on, Leeds will look to use the quota spot, but they aren’t in a particular hurry.

This isn’t the ideal time for recruitment and the NRL market will open up over the next few months. However, it has emerged Leeds are in talks with powerful Fijian winger Maika Sivo, who would be an outstanding addition. He has scored 104 tries in 115 NRL games for Parramatta Eels, where he was coached by Arthur.

Centre Paul Momirovski is considering a return to Australia, which would open a space on Leeds Rhinos' overseas quota. Picture by Steve Riding.

A month ago - when asked by the YEP - Rhinos ruled out any move for Sivo. However, it appears the situation has changed. Parramatta are rebuilding their squad and need space on the salary cap, which Sivo’s exit would help create. They may be willing to help fund a move to Betfred Super League and that could put him in Leeds’ price range.

Rhinos already have two top wingers for next year, in Ash Handley and the returning Ryan Hall, whose performance in last weekend’s Grand Final proved he’s still one of the best in the business, even aged almost 37.

So where would Sivo fit in? If Leeds do manage to get him, or any other winger, it could potentially mean Handley switching to centre, where he has done well in the past. A back division of full-back Lachie Miller, Sivo and Hall on the wings, Harry Newman and Handley at centre and Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley in the halves - with Connor snapping at all those heels - is an exciting prospect.

Another development which could have major implications for Rhinos was the apparent collapse of a Perth consortium’s bid to become the NRL’s 18th club. Arthur was earmarked for the head-coach role, so that news went down well at Leeds. Arthur will inevitably be linked every time a job comes up in the NRL, but he is committed to Rhinos for 2025 and they hope to get a longer-term deal agreed early next season.