Emotional tribute to Leeds Rhinos great Rob Burrow after Wigan Warriors beat Hull KR in Grand Final

Grand Final man of the match Bevan French paid tribute to Rob Burrow after being the first recipient of the trophy named after the Leeds Rhinos great.

The Rob Burrow Award was introduced this year for player of the match in the Betfred Super League Grand Final. It replaced the Harry Sunderland Trophy, which Burrow won in 2007 and 2011.

The Rhinos icon’s father Geoff Burrow presented the honour to French who received 25 of the 31 votes cast by members of the media following Wigan Warriors’ 9-2 defeat of Hull KR at Old Trafford. The trophy was carried on to the pitch before kick-off by Burrow’s children Maya, Macy and Jackson.

French scored the only try as league leaders Wigan retained their title to complete a clean sweep of available silverware in the calendar year. The stand-off was also man of the match in the World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup final.

Bevan French receives the Rob Burrow Award from the Leeds Rhinos icon's father Geoff Burrow. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, French said: “He was such a special player, he touched the lives of many and I am honoured to get the first one under his name.”

French’s try was converted by Adam Keighran and Harry Smith landed a drop goal on the stroke of half-time to make it 7-0. Mikey Lewis pulled two points back with a penalty goal, but Keighran’s similar effort completed the scoring.

It was a memorable night for Wigan hooker Kruise Leeming who collected a winner’s ring two years after playing for Leeds when they lost to St Helens at Old Trafford. Tyler Dupree, who came through Rhinos' academy system, got a few minutes' game time late in the second half. The champions’ other ex-Rhinos player, Sam Walters, was their unused 18th man.

The Robins side featured four former Rhinos, two of them in their last game for the club. Ryan Hall, a six-time Grand Final winner with Leeds who he will rejoin next season - was praised by Rovers coach Willie Peters in his post-match press conference.

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming celebrates Wigan Warrtiors' Grand Final win. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The 36-year-old winger denied Wigan a late try with a sensational last-gasp tackle which jarred the ball out of Jake Wardle’s grasp in the final quarter.

Hooker Matt Parcell, who was a Grand Final winner for Leeds against Castleford Tigers seven years ago, is also leaving Rovers at the end of this season. Jack Broadbent and Elliot Minchella were the other former Leeds men in the beaten team.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Harvard, Leeming, Thompson, Farrell, Nsemba, Ellis. Subs Byrne, Mago, Dupree, Forber.

Hull KR: Evalds, Burgess, Haiku, Broadbent, May, Lewis, Sue, Parcell,l Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Subs Litten, Luckley, Storton, Tanginoa.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Attendance: 68,173.