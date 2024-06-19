Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Injury-ravaged Leeds Rhinos have shown interest in taking former England star Jake Connor on loan, Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson says.

Connor, who can play at full-back, centre or in the halves, has been out of favour at Huddersfield, but will be part of their 21-man squad for Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons. He was made available on short-term loan last week and Watson revealed there has been interest, including from Rhinos.

Asked at his weekly press conference today if rumours of a short-term move to Leeds are accurate, Watson confirmed: “There was a little bit of interest in that.” But the coach stressed nothing is imminent, adding: “He is travelling to Catalans with us so there's nothing happening on that right now. If he's not playing, he's a player who needs and wants to play.”

Jake Connor in action during Huddersfield Giants' win over Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.