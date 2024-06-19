Leeds Rhinos loan 'interest' in ex-Hull FC star Jake Connor confirmed by Huddersfield Giants boss
Connor, who can play at full-back, centre or in the halves, has been out of favour at Huddersfield, but will be part of their 21-man squad for Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons. He was made available on short-term loan last week and Watson revealed there has been interest, including from Rhinos.
Asked at his weekly press conference today if rumours of a short-term move to Leeds are accurate, Watson confirmed: “There was a little bit of interest in that.” But the coach stressed nothing is imminent, adding: “He is travelling to Catalans with us so there's nothing happening on that right now. If he's not playing, he's a player who needs and wants to play.”
Rhinos will be down to the bare bones for Friday’s visit of Leigh Leopards with centre Harry Newman, winger Ash Handley and props Tom Holroyd and Sam Lisone all stood down after displaying concussion symptoms during or after last Saturday’s 18-10 defeat at Hull FC. Front-rower Sam Eseh has been brought in on loan from Wigan Warriors and reserve forwards Toby Warren and Ben Littlewood could make their debut.
