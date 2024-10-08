Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A knee injury has ended Leeds Rhinos forward Beth Lockwood’s playing career, aged just 25.

As reported previously by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Lockwood announced her retirement at the end of the 2024 Betfred Women’s Super League season. Now the prop has revealed why her playing days are over.

“Unfortunately, I sustained a knee injury in February that has taken a chunk off the back of my knee cap,” Lockwood - who played in Rhinos’ first match, six years ago - explained. “After seeing surgeons and specialists, they have said if they were to operate it wouldn’t do much for me and it looks like I will have to have a knee replacement, but I can’t get that until I am 30. This means it will just be a case of me managing it until then, so unfortunately I can’t keep playing rugby.”

Beth Lockwood on the attack for Leeds Rhinos during last year's Women's Super League Grand Final at York Valkyrie. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Lockwood, who also had a brief spell playing for York, featured for Leeds in three Grand Finals, winning the trophy in 2022. She scored nine tries in 33 appearances and will remain a Rhinos fan.

“I will always be proud to have played for Leeds,” she added. “It is my home town and it was the club I always wanted to play for. It has been fantastic, the experiences I’ve had like playing in the Grand Final and winning the Grand Final have definitely been a highlight. I would like to have continued, but I will be backing the girls and I am sure they will do big things in the future. I’ll be looking forward to supporting on the sideline.”

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell said: “Beth has been determined and resilient to achieve what she has in her rugby career. She has battled with injuries and illness which shows true testament to her character.

“Beth is part of a special group of players who started their journey in 2018 with the Rhinos for the team’s inaugural season. We are sad to see her hang up her boots due to injury, but know she will remember fondly her time at the club, as will her teammates and coaches.”