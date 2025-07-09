How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v St Helens as big name tipped to return

Rhinos are without suspended front-rower Tom Holroyd, who made a big impact off the bench in last week’s outstanding 14-8 victory at Betfred Super League leaders Hull KR. That is a blow and one of Rhinos’ potential options has been removed with half-back Jack Sinfield ruled out after picking up a knock in the reserves last Sunday. That could mean a return for a senior player after a long spell out of the team. Victory for third-placed Rhinos would be a step towards a top-four finish, opening up a four-point gap over Saints who are currently fifth. Leeds have lost two of the sides’ three previous meetings this year and haven’t beaten Saints at AMT Headingley since August, 2017. Here’s how they could line up.