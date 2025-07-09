How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v St Helens as big name tipped to return

At least one change will be forced on a winning team when Leeds Rhinos lock horns with St Helens on Friday.

Rhinos are without suspended front-rower Tom Holroyd, who made a big impact off the bench in last week’s outstanding 14-8 victory at Betfred Super League leaders Hull KR. That is a blow and one of Rhinos’ potential options has been removed with half-back Jack Sinfield ruled out after picking up a knock in the reserves last Sunday. That could mean a return for a senior player after a long spell out of the team. Victory for third-placed Rhinos would be a step towards a top-four finish, opening up a four-point gap over Saints who are currently fifth. Leeds have lost two of the sides’ three previous meetings this year and haven’t beaten Saints at AMT Headingley since August, 2017. Here’s how they could line up.

In outstanding form at the moment.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

In outstanding form at the moment. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He has gone well in the last two games and will probably keep his place, ahead of leading try scorer Riley Lumb.

3. Wing: Alfie Edgell

He has gone well in the last two games and will probably keep his place, ahead of leading try scorer Riley Lumb. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Hasn't missed a game this season.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Hasn't missed a game this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

One of Rhinos' best and most consistent plauyers in 2025.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

One of Rhinos' best and most consistent plauyers in 2025. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The former England man's strong carries will be crucial for Rhinos.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

The former England man's strong carries will be crucial for Rhinos. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

