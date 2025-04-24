Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos today confirmed star forward Morgan Gannon will leave the club at the end of this season.

Warriors’ assistant-coach Richard Agar was in charge of Rhinos when Gannon made his debut in April, 2021 and described the then-teenager as a “generational talent”. Gannon – whose father Jim is Australian – has featured 59 times for Rhinos, despite missing the entire 2024 campaign because of concussion. He insisted: “This is a great opportunity for me and one I had to take. I have spent time in Australia with my dad’s family and I know how big the game is over there.

“I would like to thank the Rhinos for everything they have done to support me and the offer they made to me. This move is nothing to do with money, it is something I want to challenge myself with. Leeds is my club and I never had any intention of going to any other Super League club. I am excited about what we can achieve as a group this season and I want to play my part in that.”

Morgan Gannon has been part of Leeds Rhinos' squad since 2021. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Sporting director Ian Blease – who had already highlighted concerns over raids by NRL clubs on Betfred Super League’s best young talent – admitted Rhinos are upset by Gannon’s decision, but stressed they expect him to give his all for the rest of this season. He said: “We are extremely disappointed to be losing a young player who the club has put so much time and effort into developing.

“In particular, Brad [Arthur] and all the coaches have worked with Morgan this year to bring him to a level after missing all of last season. I have been speaking to Morgan and his manager for a number of months now, trying to agree a new deal. I have made a substantial offer that represents how highly we regard Morgan and [we] were looking for him to fully commit to the Rhinos after the way the club looked after him last year.

“Before my time here, I know the Rhinos have always had Morgan’s best interests at heart, especially during the period when he was overcoming his concussion issues. However, we do understand the lure of the NRL, especially for young players and that is a significant challenge not just for the Rhinos but also Super League as a whole.”

Morgan Gannon made his 59th appearance for Leeds Rhinos in last week's defeat of Huddersfield Giants. Picture by David Harrison.

Blease went on: “Professional sport means you have to accept that sometimes things will not always go as you planned, however we remain committed to bringing through our young players and rewarding them for their hard work and commitment to build our squad for the future.

“That has always been the key to success at the Rhinos. Morgan is a professional and mature young man and I am sure he will give his all for the Rhinos for the remainder of the season and look to leave the club in the best possible manner.”