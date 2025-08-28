Leeds Rhinos rookie Ben Littlewood hails 'role model' teammates as game time salvages injury-hit season

Leeds Rhinos academy graduate Ben Littlewood has salvaged something from a season which looked like being written off.

The 20-year-old underwent hamstring surgery in pre-season and was sidelined until the summer, but has played in Leeds’ past two matches - including last week’s win against league leaders Hull KR. With Sam Lisone and Morgan Gannon moving on at the end of this year, the breakthrough has given him an opportunity to stake a claim for more game time in 2026.

Littlewood said: “I think I have come through my injury now and I’m really trying to build my game. All the boys have helped me, I am trying to follow what the older boys are doing, as role models and [coach] Brad Arthur has been amazing for me. He has given me an opportunity and I think everyone’s happy he’s staying.”

Ben Littlewood, third from left, with teammates Presley Cassell, Chris Hankinson and Morgan Gannon before Leeds Rhinos' win at Castleford Tigers two weeks ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Littlewood made one substitute appearance for Rhinos last season and his full Betfred Super League debut came in bizarre circumstances with Salford against Hull FC earlier this month. He was loaned to Salford for one week, along with clubmate Riley Lumb and a host of players from other teams, to help the cash-strapped outfit fulfil the fixture.

It was a tough experience for the Red Devils, who were crushed 80-6, but Littlewood featured in Rhinos’ side at Castleford Tigers the following week and kept his place for the home win against Hull KR, coming off the bench both times. “It has been really good,” Littlewood - who was an unused substitute against Wakefield Trinity in July - said of his taste of senior rugby.

“I think I have been improving every week. I had a long time out so it is good for me to be back into it, I have been training pretty well and I think I’ve had a good few weeks. I went to Salford and that was great minutes for me. We all came from different clubs and we didn’t really gel together, but it was against a good team. I’ve come back and been trusted to fill a role for the boys and last week was a great win for us.”

After the heavy defeat to Hull, the boot was on the other foot when Rhinos won 64-6 at Castleford. With Leeds in total control, Arthur was able to give Littlewood a long spell on the field and the rookie said: “Everyone was playing well that day and I got trusted with good minutes. I feel like it was a boost to my confidence and it was a really good win for us.”

Ben Littlewood missed the first half of the season thropugh injury, but has played in Leeds Rhinos' last two games. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He came on for the final stages in the 28-6 win against Hull KR and admitted it was special to be part of such an impressive victory. “It was probably the best result of the season so far,” he reflected. “Everyone was up for it. We had a few players missing, but everyone was pretty pleased with the way it went. The boys are playing really well and everyone was proud of the result. It built a lot of confidence for the end of the season.”

Leeds will be guaranteed a place in the play-offs if they win at Hull on Saturday. “It’s always a tough game, but I think the boys will be looking forward to it,” Littlewood added.