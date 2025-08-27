How to watch Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos plus Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity & other games
Unlike those streamed via the SkySports+ red button, matches broadcast on a main channel - including Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Hull FC on Saturday - can be recorded. Rhinos’ game and Castleford Tigers’ fixture at Leigh Leopards two days earlier will both be covered live on Sky Sports Action.
A win would seal Rhinos’ place in the top-six and keep alive their hopes of finishing second behind likely league leaders Hull KR. Tigers are hoping to move out of the bottom-two, while Wakefield Trinity need to beat visitors Huddersfield Giants on Saturday to stay in play-off contention. That game will be streamed through the SkySports+ red button and the competition’s SuperLeague+ service.
Here’s how to watch the action from Betfred Super League round 24, including kick-off times, channel details and when coverage begins.
Thursday, August 28: Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.
Friday, August 29: Hull KR v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel and Action from 7.30pm; Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, August 30: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Sky Sports Action from 2.45pm; Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm), SkySports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors, Sky Sports Action from 7.55pm and Super League+.