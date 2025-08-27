Leeds Rhinos news: huge blow as star man ruled out but injured duo set for return v Hull FC

Leeds Rhinos have been hit by a massive blow ahead of Saturday’s crucial game at Hull FC.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-captain Ash Handley has been ruled out for the first time this season and joins fellow outside-backs Maika Sivo, Ethan Clark-Wood and Alfie Edgell on the casualty list. But there is positive news for Leeds, with Mikolaj Oledzki ready to return from a five-game absence and fellow prop Cooper Jenkins potentially available this week after two matches on the sidelines.

Handley has been struggling with a groin issue and limped out of last Friday’s 28-6 win over Hull KR. His setback could mean a call up for Max Simpson or Ned McCormack, who recently returned to action after long injury layoffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos will secure a top-six finish if they win this weekend. They are also chasing Wigan Warriors and St Helens, who are second and third in the Betfred Super League table. Handley has been one of Rhinos’ most consistent players this year, starting at centre in all their 25 competitive games. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Wednesday), coach Brad Arthur said: “He’s struggling a bit. We still haven’t got a full grip on exactly what’s happening.

Ash Handley has been ruled out of Leeds Rhinos' crucial game at Hull FC on Saturday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I know he will be out for a couple of weeks and we are going to see if it settles. He’s seeing some specialists at the moment, but he definitely won’t be playing for the next couple of weeks.”

Arthur admitted: “He has been great. It is a blow, but we’ve had plenty of those this year and we have worked really hard not to focus on it. It is more disappointing for Ash as an individual because of how well he has been playing.

“He has really developed into that leadership role of being a captain, but - again - other blokes need to step up into the role. It’s not so much the guy who takes the position, other guys have got to step up and own their jobs. I feel like we’ve done that for most of the season and last week was evidence of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikolaj Oledzki is set to make his return from injury when Leeds Rhinos visit Hull FC on Saturday. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“We were down four starting middles, the guys who were out there did their job and Keenan [Palasia] rose to the occasion and really led from the front. It just puts some more responsibility and accountability on some other blokes in the team.”

Clark-Wood has a shoulder injury and won’t play again this year and Arthur said Edgell’s foot injury is “close” to being season-ending. Winger Riley Lumb could come into the side and Arthur revealed Simpson and McCormack are also options.

Simpson has played only two reserve games since suffering a knee injury in the 2023 pre-season. McCormack featured for Rhinos’ second-string two weeks ago, ending 13 months on the sidelines with a hamstring issue. Arthur said: “We’ve got Ned and Max, we can make some adjustments to the forward pack - we’ve been toying around with a few things and will make a final decision on Friday.”

Simpson and McCormack are highly-rated young centres and Arthur insisted: “I have got confidence in the staff that they’ve got them ready and they’ve done a good job with them. I’ve got confidence in those young guys from what I’ve seen at training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Simpson could come into contention for Leeds Rhinos at Hull FC on Saturday. Picture by Peter Smith.

The situation in the forwards is more encouraging. Arthur confirmed Oledzki (fractured cheekbone) and Jenkins (ankle) both trained today and said: “I think Mik’s definite [for Saturday] and Cooper, we’ll see how he pulls up tomorrow, but he looked to be pretty good.”